Pulsar Group plc

Notice of General Meeting 2024

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or as to the action you should take, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the UK or, if not, another appropriately authorised financial adviser, without delay. If you have sold or transferred all of your ordinary shares in Pulsar Group plc, you should pass this document and the accompanying Form of Proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

13 June 2024

Dear Shareholder,

General Meeting

I am pleased to provide you with details of a General Meeting ("GM") of Pulsar Group plc, incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered number 04799195 (the "Company") which will be held at the offices of Cavendish, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL at 12:00pm on 3 July 2024. The formal Notice of a GM ("Notice") is set out on pages 3 to 4 of this document and this letter gives an explanation and summary of the items of business to be transacted at the GM.

Voting

Your vote is important to us and we strongly encourage you to consider casting your vote by proxy (appointing the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy with voting instructions). All votes at the GM will be taken on a poll. To ensure your vote is counted we encourage you to submit a printed proxy form, vote electronically or vote through CREST as set out below:

Complete a printed Form of Proxy - Please return this, together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed; to Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen, West Midlands, B62 8HD, so as to arrive by no later than 12:00pm on 1 July 2024; Vote electronically - submit your proxy at www.sharegateway.co.uk by following the authentication requirements on the website so as to be received by no later than 12:00pm on 1 July 2024; or Vote via CREST - if you hold your shares in uncertificated form, use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service.

Please refer to the accompanying "Notes" to the Notice on page 4, for more information regarding proxy voting.

Please note that the Notice and Form of Proxy, are also available on the Company's website, www.pulsargroup.com.

Explanation of GM Business

Resolutions 1 to 3 (inclusive) are proposed as ordinary resolutions. To be passed, more than half of the votes cast must be in favour of these resolutions.