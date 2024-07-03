Pulsar Group plc

Result of General Meeting

VOTES

% OF VOTES

VOTES

% OF VOTES

VOTES

% OF

VOTES

CAST

SHARES

FOR

CAST FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

WITHHELD

AGAINST

VOTED

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1.

To receive the Annual

100,966,140

100.00%

-

0.00%

100,966,140

79.06%

-

Report and Accounts 2023

2. To re-appoint BDO LLP as

100,920,040

99.95%

46,100

0.05%

100,966,140

79.06%

-

Auditor to the Company

3.

To authorise the Directors

100,966,040

100.00%

100

0.00%

100,966,140

79.06%

-

to determine the

remuneration of the Auditor

NOTES:

  1. The above is a summary of resolutions passed; the full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting.
  2. The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.
  3. A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
  4. Resolutions 1 to 3 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

