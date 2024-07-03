Pulsar Group plc, formerly Access Intelligence Plc, is a technology company delivering software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the marketing, communications, and media industries. Its portfolio includes Isentia, Pulsar, ResponseSource and Vuelio. Isentia is engaged in the provision of media intelligence services to both public and private sector PR and communications clients through media monitoring, insights and analysis. Pulsar is the advanced audience insights and social listening platform. Pulsar combines conversational and behavioral data from the digital sources with vertical artificial intelligence (AI) and smart human minds. It provides brands with actionable insights that powers marketing creativity and effectiveness. Vuelio communications technology combines media, political and social media insight with monitoring and analysis tools for PR, public affairs, stakeholder engagement and influencer marketing. ResponseSource is a network that connects the media and influencers.

Sector Software