Pulsar Group plc
Result of General Meeting
VOTES
% OF VOTES
VOTES
% OF VOTES
VOTES
% OF
VOTES
CAST
SHARES
FOR
CAST FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
WITHHELD
AGAINST
VOTED
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1.
To receive the Annual
100,966,140
100.00%
-
0.00%
100,966,140
79.06%
-
Report and Accounts 2023
2. To re-appoint BDO LLP as
100,920,040
99.95%
46,100
0.05%
100,966,140
79.06%
-
Auditor to the Company
3.
To authorise the Directors
100,966,040
100.00%
100
0.00%
100,966,140
79.06%
-
to determine the
remuneration of the Auditor
NOTES:
- The above is a summary of resolutions passed; the full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting.
- The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.
- A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
- Resolutions 1 to 3 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.
