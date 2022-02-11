Log in
    PLSE   US74587B1017

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PLSE)
PULSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pulse Biosciences, Inc. on Behalf of Pulse Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/11/2022 | 09:01pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (“Pulse” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLSE) on behalf of Pulse stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Pulse has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 8, 2022, Pulse issued a press release “announc[ing] an update to its recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) submission to add the specific indication for treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to expand the CellFX System’s current labeling.” Specifically, Pulse advised that following its submission of “ a 510(k) in December 2021 to add the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to the CellFX System’s indications for use in the United States”, “ [o]n February 5, 2022, the Company received an Additional Information (“AI”) letter from the FDA”, in which “the FDA stated it did not believe the Company provided sufficient clinical evidence at this time to support the expanded indication for use, and that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study.”

On this news, Pulse’s stock price fell $3.74 per share, or 34.44%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pulse shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2022
