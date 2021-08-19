Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLSE   US74587B1017

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PLSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pulse Biosciences : Announces Appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson as Chief Strategy Officer

08/19/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX® System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced the appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately, in addition to the continuation of his role as a member of the Pulse Biosciences Board of Directors.

“As a Board member and medical device industry veteran with a track record of successfully bringing new technologies and products to market across a variety of medical specialties, Mitch’s insights have benefitted Pulse Biosciences for over five years,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “We are thrilled to add him to the executive leadership team at this critical time as we continue to build our dermatology business and accelerate our expansion into a multi-specialty company by leveraging our existing CellFX platform with CellFX CloudConnect. We believe Mitch is uniquely qualified to spearhead our expansion efforts with his broad experience and skillset.”

Mr. Levinson has over 30 years of experience developing and launching novel medical device technologies across multiple medical disciplines, including dermatology, wound care, surgery, diagnostics, otolaryngology, microbiology, neurology, OB/GYN, patient monitoring and digital health. Most recently, he co-founded and served as startup CEO for Cerebrotech Medical Systems where he led the development of a novel brain monitor. Mr. Levinson was the first employee and startup CEO for Zeltiq Aesthetics, the CoolSculpting company, acquired by Allergan in 2017. Prior to Zeltiq, he held executive R&D positions at Thermage and BioSurgical Corporation. Mr. Levinson currently sits on the boards of directors for several medical technology startup companies. He is an inventor on 50 issued and numerous pending U.S. patents. Mr. Levinson earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of California at San Diego and holds an M.S. in Computer Systems from the University of Phoenix.

“As one of Pulse Biosciences’ early board members, I have had the privilege of working closely with the board and management team over the years to develop the company’s strategy and vision for our highly differentiated and proprietary NPS technology,” said Mitchell E. Levinson, Director and Chief Strategy Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “I am very excited to be joining the executive team at this important time in the company’s growth as we pursue the use of our NPS technology beyond dermatology, where I am confident we can offer additional safe and effective medical interventions to improve patient care and address unmet needs for healthcare providers.”

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model. Visit pulsebiosciences.com to learn more.

To stay informed about the CellFX System, please visit CellFX.com and sign-up for updates.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s anticipated product development efforts, the prospects for the Company’s dermatology business, and whether the Company can diversify its NPS technology platform or accelerate its expansion into a multi-specialty company by leveraging its existing CellFX platform with CellFX CloudConnect.. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:07pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Appointment of Mitchell E. Levinson as Chief Strat..
BU
08/09PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/09PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/09PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Earnings Flash (PLSE) PULSE BIOSCIENCES Reports Q2 Loss $-0...
MT
08/09PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
08/09Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
07/27PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Stephens Starts Pulse Biosciences at Overweight With $28 Pri..
MT
07/26PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference C..
BU
07/01PULSE BIOSCIENCES : to Conduct $50 Million Private Placement
MT
07/01PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Announces $50 Million Private Placement (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,05 M - -
Net income 2021 -66,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 643 M 643 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 612x
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,71 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrin R. Uecker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra A. Gardiner CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Robert William Duggan Chairman
Richard Nuccitelli Chief Science Officer
David Danitz Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-9.01%643
DANAHER CORPORATION41.79%224 857
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.44%214 280
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.05%123 581
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG45.31%80 143
ILLUMINA, INC.38.00%74 906