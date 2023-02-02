Pulse Biosciences Announces Its Novel Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation System Will Be Highlighted at the 2023 AF Symposium

The Company’s nsPFA™ System demonstrates the ability to provide cardiac ablation and mapping capabilities with a single catheter in preclinical studies

The Company collaborated with CardioNXT to integrate its iMap System with the nsPFA System to demonstrate the benefits of an integrated 3D Mapping, Navigation and nsPFA System

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA™) technology for electrophysiology and the treatment of atrial fibrillation, today announced its technology will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the 28th Annual International AF Symposium meeting in Boston February 2–4.

The poster highlights the integration of Pulse Bioscience’s nsPFA System with CardioNXT’s iMAP 3-D mapping and navigation system. The preclinical study demonstrated the integrated system’s ability to navigate the catheter for accurate ablation and to create pre and post-ablation voltage maps.

“We are excited to announce our work and collaborative efforts with CardioNXT and these highly respected physicians to develop a new and exciting modality for cardiac ablation and the treatment of arrhythmias,” said Kevin Danahy, CEO and President of Pulse Biosciences. “Although it’s still in the early innings, we are pleased with the preclinical data that suggests we’ve made encouraging progress with our new proprietary circumferential nsPFA catheter system. This offering has the potential to improve patient outcomes by combining the latest technologies in pulsed field ablation and 3D mapping and navigation.”

Poster Presentation:

Novel Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Compatible with 3D Mapping & Navigation System presented February 2-3 in the main exhibit hall

Authors: Ashwin Mathur; Paul Kessman; Jerome Edwards; Darrin Uecker; Roman Turovskiy; David Danitz; Iwanari Kawamura, MD; Usman Siddiqui, MD; Jacob Koruth, MD; and Vivek Reddy, MD

About Pulsed Field Ablation

Pulsed field ablation is an exciting new modality for ablating tissue and in particular cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Current treatment options, including existing PFA systems, utilize pulse durations in the microseconds, stimulating skeletal muscle resulting in patient spasm. As such, deeper sedation and paralytics may be needed during these procedures. To combat this dynamic Pulse Biosciences developed the nsPFA System utilizing pulse durations in the nanosecond range.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nsPFA technology for use in electrophysiology and the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Visit pulsebiosciences.com to learn more.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to Pulse Biosciences’ expectations concerning its collaboration with CardioNXT, such as whether an integrated product using a mapping catheter and Pulse Biosciences’ nsPFA System can accurately ablate cardiac cells and create post-ablation voltage maps, statements concerning customer adoption and future use of the CellFX System to address a range of conditions such as atrial fibrillation, statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s nsPFA technology and the CellFX System to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue, and Pulse Biosciences’ expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding whether the Company’s nsPFA technology will become a disruptive treatment option for treating cardiac arrhythmias and whether future clinical studies will show the CellFX System is safe and effective to treat atrial fibrillation or any other medical condition, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

