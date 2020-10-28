Log in
PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PLSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pulse Biosciences : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for November 9, 2020

10/28/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, announced today it will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the event will be available at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve and extend the lives of patients. If cleared, the CellFX® System will be the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. Subject to regulatory approval, the initial commercial use of the CellFX System is expected to address a broad range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved and durable aesthetic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System is intended to offer customer value with a utilization-based revenue model across an expanding spectrum of clinical applications. To learn more please visit www.pulsebiosciences.com.

Caution: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology are for investigational use only.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 41,1x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 12,38 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Darrin R. Uecker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Duggan Chairman
Edison Manuel Vice President-Operations
Sandra A. Gardiner CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP-Finance
Richard Nuccitelli Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-10.51%312
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC47.99%193 562
DANAHER CORPORATION52.95%170 334
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.00%84 746
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.99.41%65 761
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-20.28%51 576
