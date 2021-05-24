Log in
    PLSE   US74587B1011

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences : to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

05/24/2021
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company introducing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced plans to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Management is scheduled to present at 12:30pm PT on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Interested parties may access the live and recorded webcast on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS™) technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model.

To stay informed about the CellFX System, please visit CellFX.com and sign-up for updates.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,20 M - -
Net income 2021 -83,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 495 M 495 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 412x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 47,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darrin R. Uecker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra A. Gardiner CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP-Finance
Robert William Duggan Chairman
Richard Nuccitelli Chief Science Officer
David Danitz Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-21.63%495
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.-0.74%181 713
DANAHER CORPORATION13.70%180 153
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.84%97 689
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.82%90 806
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.53%63 564