Pulse Biosciences : to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company introducing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced plans to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Management is scheduled to present at 12:30pm PT on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Interested parties may access the live and recorded webcast on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS™) technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model.

