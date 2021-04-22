Pulse Biosciences : to Present Consumer Research on Patient Perceptions of Benign Lesion Clearance at American Academy of Dermatology VMX Meeting 2021

- Poster Presentation Showcases Patient Motivation to Seek a New Procedure to Clear Common Benign Lesions

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company introducing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced the presentation of an ePoster at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place on April 23-25, 2021. Pulse Biosciences will showcase results of primary consumer research, conducted by medical technology marketing research firm (Collective Acumen Inc., Greenwich, CT), evaluating the unmet need and patient motivation for an elegant procedure to clear benign skin lesions.

“We see many aesthetic patients with visible skin lesions that have a substantial impact on their psychosocial health and quality of life. More than a nuisance, these skin lesions often become a burden affecting patients in terms of their physical appearance, self-confidence and other important aspects of life,” said Thomas Rohrer, MD, a leading dermatologic surgeon at the SkinCare Physicians Group of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. “This study of patient perceptions reminds us that patients have their own preferences and priorities regarding treatments that are important. In the case of patients with unwanted benign lesions, a majority report they are highly motivated to seek a solution that provides both clinical efficacy and improved aesthetic results.”

A diverse sample of 405 aesthetic patients in the U.S. who are likely to pay cash to improve their skin condition participated in the online survey. Participants with the target lesions were provided a procedure description modeling the potential CellFX profile and its unique cell-specific NPS mechanism, as well as before and after photos from controlled clinical studies of target lesions. Results indicated that on average 76% of aesthetic patients rated the value of a new procedure to clear lesions higher overall than other popular aesthetic procedures, such as botulinum toxin or fillers, that they have paid for in the past, and would prioritize clearing lesions over these other common available procedures.

“This consumer research was conducted to better understand unmet needs, particularly the benefit and economic value of clearing common lesions for these aesthetic patients,” said Darrin Uecker, CEO and President of Pulse Biosciences. “We were pleased that the findings validated a genuine patient desire for a long-lasting solution to clear lesions that produces a visible, clear difference that contributes to how they look and feel.”

Pulse Biosciences also announced the launch of its new CellFX.com website. Physicians and patients are invited to explore the online resource and learn more about the benefits of the CellFX procedure. Content-rich, the new site was designed with the user experience in mind and offers easy navigation and useful information, including expert remarks, clinical resources, infographics, video clips and before and after photo sets.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model.

