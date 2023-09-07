Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE, “the Company”), a company primarily focused on leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, today announced plans to participate at the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:30am PT.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where nsPFA could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

