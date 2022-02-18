Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLSE   US74587B1017

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PLSE)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

02/18/2022 | 02:47pm EST
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Pulse securities between January 21, 2021 and February 7, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Pulse is a bioelectric medicine company. Its only commercial product is the CellFX System, which uses the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology to treat a variety of applications.

If you suffered a loss due to Pulse Biosciences, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Misstated the Viability of its CellFX System for Treating Sebaceous Hyperplasia Lesions

According to the complaint, in February 2021, Pulse received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") of the CellFX System for dermatologic procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

In October 2020, Pulse initiated a study to evaluate the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions using the CellFX System. Pulse intended to use the data from the study to support a 510(k) submission to expand the indication for use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions.

On February 8, 2022, Pulse announced that the FDA concluded there was insufficient clinical evidence to support the Company's 510(k) submission to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.74, or over 34%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) between January 21, 2021 and February 7, 2022, you have until April 18, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Pulse Biosciences, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
