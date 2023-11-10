Pulse Biosciences will host a conference call at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET on Monday, November 13, 2023

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE, “the Company”), a company primarily focused on leveraging its novel and proprietary CellFX Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, today announced it will now report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before market opens on Monday, November 13, 2023. Company management will now host a corresponding conference call beginning at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-704-4453 for domestic callers or 1-201-389-0920 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the event will be available at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where CellFX nsPFA could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231110463261/en/