    PULS   JMP792921018

PULSE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PULS)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-28
4.100 JMD   -1.20%
PULSE INVESTMENTS : AGM Resolutions
PU
04/11PULSE INVESTMENTS : PULS) – DIRECTORS TRADING IN SHARES
PU
02/11PULSE INVESTMENTS : PULS) Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
PU
Summary 
All News

Pulse Investments : AGM Resolutions

05/02/2022 | 09:19am EDT
At the Annual General Meeting of Pulse Investments Ltd held at Villa Ronai, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:30am the following resolutions were passed unanimously by the members present at the meeting:

  • That the Articles and Memorandum of Association of Pulse Investments Ltd be amended to incorporate the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation in the Companies Act of 2004, to the extent set out in the attached document, and embodying inter alia, the following:
  • That the company be authorized to purchase its own shares
  • That the company be authorized to increase its authorized share capital by new shares, or to reduce the same by such amount as it thinks expedient,
  • That the company be authorized to meet (at Annual General Meeting or otherwise) virtually on the internet, or in a hybrid setting comprised of a mix of virtual and in-person attendance"
  • That the Directors of the company be authorized to execute such acts as are required to give effect to these resolutions.

  • Regards,
  • Romae Gordon
  • Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Pulse Investments Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 13:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
