Pulse Investments : AGM Resolutions

At the Annual General Meeting of Pulse Investments Ltd held at Villa Ronai, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:30am the following resolutions were passed unanimously by the members present at the meeting:

That the Articles and Memorandum of Association of Pulse Investments Ltd be amended to incorporate the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation in the Companies Act of 2004, to the extent set out in the attached document, and embodying inter alia, the following:

That the company be authorized to purchase its own shares

That the company be authorized to increase its authorized share capital by new shares, or to reduce the same by such amount as it thinks expedient,