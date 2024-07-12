Pulse Investments Limited is an entertainment company. The Company is engaged in model agency representation, multi-media production, marketing, show production and promotion, and sub-letting of leasehold properties. It owns and operates its own studio, filming and editing facilities as well as its shoot locations. The Company sells its Television (TV) shows to cable TV stations, free-to-air television stations and Internet broadcasters in the local, Caribbean, and international markets. The Company's TV titles include Caribbean Fashion Weekly, Caribbean Model Search, and Best of CFW. The Company also owns two investment properties, namely the Pulse Suites at Villa Ronai, located in Stony Hill and Pulse Centre on Trafalgar Road. Its Pulse Suites at Villa Ronai offers approximately 75-unit of guest suites, term stays, studios, restaurants, club house, spa, and pool. The Pulse Center at Trafalgar Road is approximately 60-unit mix of shops, offices, and beauty services outlets.

Sector Entertainment Production