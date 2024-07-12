- July 11, 2024
- 6:48 pm
Shortly after the initial submission of Pulse Investments Ltd's Report for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024, an error was detected relating to the item "Dividend Paid" on both the Statement of Equity and Statement of Cash Flow. The JSE was advised of the correction on May 22, 2024.
Disclaimer
