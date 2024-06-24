Pulse Board Appoints Hilary Phillips C.D, JA (ret'd) KC as Interim Chairman

The Board of Pulse Investments Ltd. has appointed Director and Ret. Justice of the Court of Appeal, Hilary Phillips C.D. JA, KC, as Interim Chairman, effective Monday, June 24, 2024. The announcement comes with the passing of founder and former Chairman, Kingsley Cooper C.D. on Tuesday June 18, 2024.

A founding director with Mr. Cooper, Ms Phillips has a deep institutional knowledge of the company's business and operations.

"Pulse is an important cultural institution to Jamaica and the Caribbean. Since inception, we have had an impact on the international fashion centres through our world rated models. More recently, we have expanded into the areas of hospitality and construction and we are committed to building on the remarkable foundation established by our late Chairman, Kingsley Cooper. I am honoured to serve as Interim Chair of the company with which I have been so closely involved from its very beginning" said Phillips.

Ms. Phillips has 13 years experience as a Judge and over 30 years practising as an Attorney at Law in areas of practice including Civil Litigation, Complex Commercial transactions, Banking and Finance, Insurance, Building Construction Claims, Real Estate, Arbitration (local and International), Intellectual Property, and Industrial Relations.

Appointed Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2009, Phillips served until 2021. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Phillips has been president of the Jamaican Bar association and vice president of the Organisation of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations and a member of the General Legal Council.

She has held a wide range of directorships, serving on the boards of The Jamaica Stock Exchange, Petrojam and The National Dance Theatre Company. Ms. Phillips is also the Policy Advisory Chairman for the Jamaica National Group of companies.