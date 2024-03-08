Pulse Investments Limited is an entertainment company. The Company is engaged in model agency representation, multi-media production, marketing, show production and promotion, and sub-letting of leasehold properties. It owns and operates its own studio, filming and editing facilities as well as its shoot locations. The Company sells its TV shows to cable television stations, free-to-air television stations and Internet broadcasters in the local, Caribbean and international markets. The Company's TV titles include Caribbean Fashion Weekly, Caribbean Model Search and Best of CFW. The Company also owns two investment properties, namely the Pulse Suites at Villa Ronai, located in Stony Hill and Pulse Centre on Trafalgar Road. Its Pulse Suites at Villa Ronai offers approximately 75-unit of guest suites, residential units, restaurants, function areas, spa, wedding center and fitness center. The Pulse Centre at Trafalgar Road is a 60 unit mix of shops, offices and beauty services outlets.

Sector Entertainment Production