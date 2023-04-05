Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Pulse Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PULS   JMP792921018

PULSE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PULS)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-03
2.870 JMD   +2.87%
02:51pPulse Investments : Dividend Consideration
PU
04/04Pulse Investments : PULS) Dividend Policy
PU
02/27Pulse Investments : to Sell New LOFTS Development at Villa Ronai
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pulse Investments : Dividend Consideration

04/05/2023 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At a meeting of the Board of Pulse Investments Ltd to be held on April 25, 2023, the Board will consider payment of a dividend of one half of a cent ($0.005) per share to the members of the Company.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pulse Investments Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 18:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PULSE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
02:51pPulse Investments : Dividend Consideration
PU
04/04Pulse Investments : PULS) Dividend Policy
PU
02/27Pulse Investments : to Sell New LOFTS Development at Villa Ronai
PU
02/14Pulse Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
2022Pulse Investments : PULS) 2022 Annual Report
PU
2022Pulse Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Pulse Investments : PULS) Directors' Shareholdings & Top Ten Shareholders as at June 30, 2..
PU
2022Pulse Investments : PULS) Audited Financials Year Ended June 2022
PU
2022Pulse Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2022Pulse Investments : PULS) Audited Financial Filing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 931 M 6,10 M 6,10 M
Net income 2022 1 787 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 413 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 721 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,7x
EV / Sales 2022 31,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart PULSE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pulse Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Safia Cooper Director-Sales & Marketing
Kingsley Cooper Chairman
Lois Lake Sherwood Non-Executive Director
Hilary Phillips Director
Jeffrey Carl Cobham Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULSE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-8.89%124
BOLLORÉ SE9.39%18 351
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-5.37%17 098
VIVENDI SE4.60%10 528
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.41.90%7 238
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.2.26%6 719
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer