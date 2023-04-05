Pulse Investments : Dividend Consideration
At a meeting of the Board of Pulse Investments Ltd to be held on April 25, 2023, the Board will consider payment of a dividend of one half of a cent ($0.005) per share to the members of the Company.
Sales 2022
931 M
6,10 M
6,10 M
Net income 2022
1 787 M
11,7 M
11,7 M
Net Debt 2022
413 M
2,71 M
2,71 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
18 721 M
123 M
123 M
EV / Sales 2021
35,7x
EV / Sales 2022
31,4x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,9%
