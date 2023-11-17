- November 17, 2023
- 2:44 pm
Pulse Dividend Consideration
At a meeting of the Board of Pulse Investments Ltd to be held on December 1, 2023, the Board will consider payment of a dividend of one half of a cent ($0.005) per share to the members of the company.
Our meeting previously scheduled for September 28, 2023 (as per notice of July 17, 2023) was not held due to the later filing of our audited financial statements.
Romae Gordon
Company Secretary
