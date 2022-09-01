Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pulse Oil Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUL   CA74587Y1016

PULSE OIL CORP.

(PUL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:32 2022-08-31 pm EDT
0.0550 CAD   -.--%
07:31aPulse Oil Corp. Announces Change in Chief Operating Officers
GL
08/31Pulse Oil Corp. - Announces Q2 Results
AQ
08/30Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Q2 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Change in Chief Operating Officers

09/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) announced that Darren Lehne has accepted an appointment to become Pulse’s Chief Operating Officer effective immediately, subject only to standard regulatory approval and upon receipt of Drew Cadenhead’s resignation. Pulse is happy to announce that Drew will remain as the Company’s President and as a Director.

Darren Lehne has over 35-years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry focussed on operations, regulatory compliance with a focus on his top priority being environmental and safety relating to the oil and gas industry. Darren has worked for over 15 years with Pulse’s executive team, including since Pulse’s inception in 2015 and prior, when Pulse’s President and CEO were executives at TAG Oil Ltd. Pulse feels this is a positive change to its management structure as Darren has to this date, and continuing forward will be Pulse’s primary operational executive on the ground leading up to and throughout the Bigoray EOR project.

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse’s total reclamation liabilities are less than $3 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Pulse Oil Corp.

Garth Johnson
CEO
‎604-306-4421‎
garth@pulseoilcorp.com

Drew Cadenhead
President
‎604-909-1152
drew@pulseoilcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements:‎

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-‎looking information. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to the appointment of Darren Lehne as Chief Operating Officer of Pulse. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-‎looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Pulse as of the date ‎of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Pulse expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎


All news about PULSE OIL CORP.
07:31aPulse Oil Corp. Announces Change in Chief Operating Officers
GL
08/31Pulse Oil Corp. - Announces Q2 Results
AQ
08/30Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Q2 Results
GL
08/29Pulse Oil Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
06/09Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Production Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/09Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Q1 Results
GL
06/09Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Q1 Results
AQ
05/30Pulse Oil Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/17Pulse Oil Gains 10% as Completes $10.71 Million Financing for Bigoray Project, Provides..
MT
05/17Pulse Oil Completes $10.71 Million Financing for Bigoray Project, Provides Operational ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,30 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,5 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart PULSE OIL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Pulse Oil Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,06 CAD
Average target price 0,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 173%
Managers and Directors
Garth A. Johnson Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Drew Cadenhead President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Aaron Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Wayne Ellenor Independent Director
John Doyle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULSE OIL CORP.22.22%22
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.63%139 334
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.55%71 087
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION144.91%65 956
CNOOC LIMITED32.50%64 575
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.71%61 748