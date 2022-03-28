Pulse Seismic : Form of Proxy

Security Class

Form of Proxy - Annual Meeting to be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).

2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you must sign this proxy with signing capacity stated, and you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy.

3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.

4. If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.

5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour or withheld from voting or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.

7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. -------Fold

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.

Proxies submitted must be received by 3:00 pm, Calgary Time, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Pulse Seismic Inc. (the "Corporation") hereby appoint: Mr. Neal Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, or failing this person, Ms. Pamela Wicks, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation (the "Management Nominees")

OR

Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person is someone other than the Management Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation to be held at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 - 5 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0L5 on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm (Calgary Time), and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6).

For Against

2. Election of Directors

-------Fold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01. Robert Robotti

02. Melanie Westergaard

03. Paul Crilly

04. Neal Coleman

05. Dallas Droppo

06. Grant Grimsrud

3. Appointment of Auditors

To appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

4. Executive Compensation

To accept on an advisory basis the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

