Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Update

04/19/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) Pulse Seismic Inc. will hold its annual general meeting (“AGM”) on April 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM MDT, at the office of the Company at Suite 2700, 421-7th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Alberta and government recommendations to limit in-person meetings, the Company is asking shareholders to attend the meeting virtually. In-person attendance at the April 22, 2021 meeting will be limited to those necessary to conduct the formal business of the annual general meeting.

The meeting will be audiocast live. To participate, please dial 416-340-2217 (local – Calgary) or 1-800-806-5484 (toll free – North America) using participant passcode 3862626# approximately 15 minutes before the commencement of the AGM.

A recording of the meeting will be posted on the Pulse website at www.pulseseismic.com following the meeting. To listen to the instant replay, dial 905-694-9451 (local – Calgary) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free – North America) using participant passcode 8317944#. The instant replay will expire on May 22, 2021.

Arising from the decision to limit in-person attendance at the meeting as noted above, if shareholders have not yet voted, Pulse encourages you to vote through one of the following channels as set out in the meeting materials that have been sent to common shareholders of the Company:

  • by telephone: Call the number provided on your proxy form; or
  • online: Visit the website provided on your proxy form.

Votes must be received by Pulse’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, no later than April 20, 2021.

The Company mailed its notice of annual general meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular to common shareholders of Pulse Seismic Inc. and the document is available online at the Company’s website at www.pulseseismic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The management proxy circular contains information for shareholders regarding the annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of Pulse’s Board of Directors and the appointment of Pulse’s auditor. Information regarding the advisory vote on the Company’s approach to executive compensation is also disclosed in the management proxy circular.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

As always, Pulse remains committed to open communication with its investors. Please find management contact information below. Additionally, if you have questions for the Board of Directors please go to our website and you will find a link under the heading About Us-Contact the Board, where you can submit your question to the Chair of the Pulse Board of Directors, Robert Robotti.
For further information, please contact:
Neal Coleman, President and CEO
403-531-0689
Or
Pamela Wicks, Vice President Finance and CFO
Tel.: 403-531-0207
Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559
E-mail: info@pulseseismic.com.
Please visit our website at www.pulseseismic.com.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f1ab75a-5b3a-49bd-94a1-20e1eb0f23e1


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
