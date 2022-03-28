Pulse Seismic : Management Information Circular

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 21, 2022

LETTER FROM THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD

March 14, 2022

Dear Shareholder:

The annual meeting of the shareholders of Pulse Seismic Inc. will be held at 3:00 p.m. (MDT) on April 21, 2022 at The Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 5th Avenue SW, Calgary Alberta.

As this meeting will be the first in-person annual meeting since 2019, I would like to encourage you to attend the meeting. Directors and management will be there, and if you would like to, you are invited to talk privately with them after the meeting.

Your vote is important. If you cannot attend, then please vote by proxy or voting instruction form.

If you intend to vote against or withhold from voting on any item on the agenda, then I ask that you first contact either the Chair of the Board or the Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee to discuss your concerns. A vote against or a withhold vote clearly is an attempt to give the Board a message that you believe we can do a better job. But not delineating the reason for your vote of disapproval leaves us only to guess at those concerns. A secure, confidential link to contact us can be found on Pulse's corporate website at www.pulseseismic.com/contact-the-board/ under "About Us" and "Contact the Board". Please keep this link, as throughout the year we welcome feedback so as to improve our representation of you, the owners.

Sincerely,

Robert Robotti, Chair of the Board Pulse Seismic Inc.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON APRIL 21, 2022

The annual meeting of the shareholders of Pulse Seismic Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (MDT) at The Calgary Petroleum Club, 319-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta for the following purposes:

1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the auditor's report on those statements.

2. To set the number of directors at six (6).

3. To elect six (6) directors to hold office for the following year.

4. To appoint MNP LLP as auditors for 2022 and authorize the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix the auditors' remuneration.

5. To hold an advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

6. To transact any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

The details of these matters are contained in the accompanying Information Circular.

If you are a shareholder of record on March 14, 2022, you are entitled to vote at the meeting.

If you are a registered shareholder, you will receive a form of proxy from our transfer agent, Computershare. If you are unable to attend the meeting, please vote as specified in the enclosed form of proxy. Your proxy or voting instructions must be received in each case no later than 3:00 p.m. on April 19, 2022 or, if the meeting is adjourned, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays and holidays) before the beginning of any adjournment of the meeting.

If you are a beneficial (non-registered) shareholder, you will receive a Voting Instruction Form from your intermediary. Please return your voting instructions to your intermediary in accordance with the instructions and time limits specified in the Voting Instruction Form. A Voting Instruction Form is not a proxy and cannot be accepted by our transfer agent or used to vote at the meeting.

By order of the board,

Catherine Samuel Corporate Secretary

Calgary, Alberta, Canada March 14, 2022

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR dated March 14, 2021

GENERAL INFORMATION

This management information circular (the "Circular") is provided in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of Pulse Seismic Inc. ("Pulse" or the "Corporation") for use at the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (MDT) at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, and at all adjournments of that meeting.

Date of Information

Information in this Circular is as of March 14, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Solicitation of Proxies

Proxies are being solicited by management primarily by mail but may also be solicited in person or by telephone, fax or email by the management of Pulse. All costs associated with proxy solicitation will be paid by Pulse.

Common Shares

At the close of business on March 14, 2022 there were 53,733,117 common shares outstanding. All Pulse shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol PSD and on the OTCQX under the symbol PLSDF. The holders of common shares are entitled to one vote for each share held.

Quorum

Pulse's by-laws provide that a quorum for transacting business at a shareholders meeting is two (2) shareholders holding at least five percent (5%) of the shares entitled to vote at the meeting, present in person or by proxy.

Registered and Beneficial Shareholders

You are a registered shareholder if your shares are held in your own name and you possess your share certificate.

You are a beneficial shareholder if your shares are registered and held by an intermediary on your behalf. An intermediary can be a bank, a trust company, a securities broker, an RRSP trustee or other nominee.

These securityholder materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities. If you are a non-registered owner, and the Corporation or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities, have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding on your behalf.

By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Corporation (and not the intermediary holding on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your voting instructions as specified in the request for voting instructions.

Communications with Registered and Beneficial Shareholders

Pulse is not sending proxy-related materials for the Meeting to registered shareholders or beneficial shareholders using notice-and-access.

Pulse is not sending proxy-related materials directly to NOBOs (non-objecting beneficial owners) under NI 54-101.

Pulse intends to pay for an intermediary's reasonable expenses to forward to OBOs (objecting beneficial owners) under NI 54-101 the proxy-related materials for the Meeting and Form 54-101F7 (Request for Voting Instructions made by an Intermediary).

Ownership or Control or Direction of 10% or more of Common Shares

Based upon public filings, the following persons or companies beneficially own, or control or direct, directly or indirectly, 10% or more of Pulse's common shares:

Name Number of common shares % of outstanding common shares Ravenswood Management Company (1) 8,745,423 16.3 EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. 13,234,355 24.6

(1) Ravenswood Management Company, L.L.C. of New York, New York exercises control or direction but not direct ownership over 8,745,423 common shares of Pulse, representing approximately 16.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Robert Robotti, a principal of Ravenswood Management Company, L.L.C., has been a director of Pulse since 2007.

To the knowledge of the Corporation's directors and executive officers, no other person or company beneficially owns, or controls or directs, directly or indirectly, 10% or more of Pulse's common shares.

Annual and Interim Financial Statements

If you are a registered shareholder, you will automatically receive the annual financial statements. To receive the interim financial statements, please follow the instructions listed on your proxy or you may register online to receive financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.If you are a beneficial shareholder and would like to receive the interim and annual financial statements, please fill out the attached Supplemental Card and return it in the self-addressed envelope provided to you in the package.