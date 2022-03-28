Pulse Seismic : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON APRIL 21, 2022

The annual meeting of the shareholders of Pulse Seismic Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (MDT) at The Calgary Petroleum Club, 319-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta for the following purposes:

1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the auditor's report on those statements.

2. To set the number of directors at six (6).

3. To elect six (6) directors to hold office for the following year.

4. To appoint MNP LLP as auditors for 2022 and authorize the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix the auditors' remuneration.

5. To hold an advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

6. To transact any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

The details of these matters are contained in the accompanying Information Circular.

If you are a shareholder of record on March 14, 2022, you are entitled to vote at the meeting.

If you are a registered shareholder, you will receive a form of proxy from our transfer agent, Computershare. If you are unable to attend the meeting, please vote as specified in the enclosed form of proxy. Your proxy or voting instructions must be received in each case no later than 3:00 p.m. on April 19, 2022 or, if the meeting is adjourned, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays and holidays) before the beginning of any adjournment of the meeting.

If you are a beneficial (non-registered) shareholder, you will receive a Voting Instruction Form from your intermediary. Please return your voting instructions to your intermediary in accordance with the instructions and time limits specified in the Voting Instruction Form. A Voting Instruction Form is not a proxy and cannot be accepted by our transfer agent or used to vote at the meeting.

By order of the board,

Catherine Samuel Corporate Secretary

Calgary, Alberta, Canada March 14, 2022

