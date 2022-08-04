Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PulteGroup, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    PHM   US7458671010

PULTEGROUP, INC.

(PHM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-08-03 pm EDT
41.86 USD   +0.38%
08/01Absolute Airflow Inc. announced that it has received funding from PulteGroup, Inc.
CI
07/29PULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/28Raymond James Adjusts PulteGroup's Price Target to $59 from $70, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Del Webb Announces New Active Adult Community in Michigan

08/04/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Kensington Ridge by Del Webb Opening Spring 2023

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. At buildout, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb will include over 600 homes and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005211/en/

Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Located along Milford Road, just north of I-96, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb offers an unmatched location in Milford Township,” said Kevin Christofferson, president of PulteGroup’s Michigan division. “We are already seeing a lot of interest among local 55+ buyers who want to experience a world-class active adult lifestyle, without having to move away from their family and grandchildren. In addition to its fantastic location, this community will offer well-designed floor plans and resort-style amenities, making it the perfect place to call home.”

Kensington Ridge will offer Del Webb’s signature GenYou™ ranch home designs with select basement options. These innovative floor plans are the result of extensive research and consumer feedback focused on how today’s 55+ buyers live and what features they want in their homes. With practical features to enhance convenience and comfort, designs include large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owner’s suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space.

The community will also feature a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse on a 43-acre lake with world-class amenities, including a beach area, dock for fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding, an indoor pool, a fitness center, pickleball courts, walking paths, a community garden, event lawn, and gazebos and benches to enjoy the surrounding views.

Kensington Ridge by Del Webb is located at Centennial Dr and S Milford Rd, Milford, Michigan 48381. Interested buyers are encouraged to join the VIP interest list to be the first to hear about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, pricing, special events, promotions, the future grand opening and more. Please visit www.delwebb.com/kensingtonridge, or call (248) 920-9130.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 889 M - -
Net income 2022 2 647 M - -
Net Debt 2022 85,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,73x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 9 691 M 9 691 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 182
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart PULTEGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PulteGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 41,86 $
Average target price 52,27 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John James Chadwick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULTEGROUP, INC.-26.77%9 691
D.R. HORTON, INC.-31.56%25 790
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.14%15 487
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-7.43%11 349
PERSIMMON PLC-34.35%7 252
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-34.57%6 056