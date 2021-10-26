PULTEGROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K

PULTEGROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS







•Net Income of $1.82 Per Share Up 36% Over Prior Year Adjusted Net Income of $1.34 Per Share

•Closings Increased 9% to 7,007 Homes

•Home Sale Revenues Increased 18% to $3.3 Billion

•Homebuilding Gross Margin Increased 200 Basis Points to 26.5%

•Net New Orders Totaled 6,796 Homes Valued at $3.8 Billion

•Unit Backlog Increased 33% to 19,845 Homes; Backlog Value Increased 56% to $10.3 Billion

•Repurchased 2% of Outstanding Common Shares for $261 Million





ATLANTA - Oct. 26, 2021 - PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $476 million, or $1.82 per share. In the prior year, the Company reported net income of $416 million, or $1.54 per share, and adjusted net income of $363 million, or $1.34 per share, which excludes a tax benefit of $53 million resulting from energy tax credits recorded in the period.





"PulteGroup's third quarter financial results reflect the strong demand environment as higher prices across all buyer segments helped drive a year-over-year increase in home sale revenues of 18%, along with a 36% increase in reported earnings per share over last year's adjusted earnings per share," said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "Our strong operating results and resulting cash flow also allowed the Company to invest $1.1 billion in land acquisition and development in the quarter, while returning $261 million to our shareholders through share repurchases."





"The housing industry continues to experience robust demand, but significant disruptions in the manufacture and supply of many building products are extending overall build cycles," added Marshall. "We are working closely with our homebuyers and supply partners as we manage through today's challenging conditions."





Third Quarter Results





Home sale revenues for the third quarter increased 18% over the prior year to $3.3 billion. Higher revenues for the period were driven by a 9% increase in closings to 7,007 homes, combined with an 8% increase in the average price of homes closed to $474,000.





The Company's home sale gross margin for the third quarter was 26.5%, which is an increase of 200 basis points over the prior year gross margin of 24.5%. For the third quarter, the Company's homebuilding SG&A expense was $321 million, or 9.6% of home sale revenues. SG&A expense for the prior year period was $271 million, or a comparable 9.6 % of home sale revenues.

1









Net new orders for the third quarter decreased 17% from the prior year to 6,796 homes. Lower orders for the period were driven primarily by a 14% reduction in community count in combination with Company actions to strategically manage the pace of sales to better align with current production levels. The value of net new orders in the third quarter increased 4% to $3.8 billion. In the third quarter, the Company operated out of an average of 768 communities, which is a decrease of 14% from the prior year average community count of 892.





The Company's unit backlog at the end of the third quarter increased 33% over last year to 19,845 homes. Backlog value at the end of the period was $10.3 billion, which is up 56% over the prior year.





Pre-tax income for the Company's financial services operations was $49 million, down from $64 million last year. For the period, higher loan volumes were offset by a more competitive pricing environment. Mortgage capture rate for the third quarter was 85% compared with 86% last year.





The Company's pre-tax income for the third quarter increased 28% over last year to $620 million. Income tax expense for the Company's third quarter was $145 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.3%. In the prior year, the Company's effective tax rate was 14.0% as the Company realized a tax benefit of $53 million resulting from energy tax credits recognized in the period.





The Company ended the quarter with $1.6 billion of cash after using available funds to repurchase 5.1 million, or 2% of its common shares for $261 million, at an average price of $51.07 per share. At quarter end, the Company had a debt-to-capital ratio of 22.4% and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 5.7%.





A conference call discussing PulteGroup's third quarter 2021 results is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup's corporate website at www.pultegroupinc.com.





This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "should," "will," "seek," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.





Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our Homebuilding operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses; shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws which could have a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our

2





capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist acts and other acts of war; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial position and ability to continue our Homebuilding or Financial Services activities at normal levels or at all in impacted areas; the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the measures that governmental authorities take to address the COVID-19 pandemic which may precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period of time; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See PulteGroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in PulteGroup's expectations.





About PulteGroup





PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.





For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup's brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.





# # #





3









PulteGroup, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($000's omitted, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 3,324,483 $ 2,823,921 $ 9,156,371 $ 7,517,453 Land sale and other revenues 63,085 24,165 123,321 70,042 3,387,568 2,848,086 9,279,692 7,587,495 Financial Services 91,482 106,871 288,632 256,223 Total revenues 3,479,050 2,954,957 9,568,324 7,843,718 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (2,443,074) (2,131,741) (6,754,204) (5,706,814) Land sale and other cost of revenues (47,483) (20,502) (103,313) (55,558) (2,490,557) (2,152,243) (6,857,517) (5,762,372) Financial Services expenses (42,835) (42,807) (122,921) (112,135) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (320,506) (271,257) (864,478) (731,785) Loss on debt retirement - - (61,469) - Goodwill impairment - - - (20,190) Other expense, net (4,750) (4,483) (8,011) (12,292) Income before income taxes 620,402 484,167 1,653,928 1,204,944 Income tax expense (144,853) (67,769) (370,873) (236,216) Net income $ 475,549 $ 416,398 $ 1,283,055 $ 968,728 Per share: Basic earnings $ 1.83 $ 1.54 $ 4.86 $ 3.57 Diluted earnings $ 1.82 $ 1.54 $ 4.85 $ 3.56 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.42 $ 0.36 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 258,147 268,363 261,854 268,892 Effect of dilutive securities 752 598 668 839 Diluted 258,899 268,961 262,522 269,731





4









PulteGroup, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,568,324 $ 2,582,205 Restricted cash 56,327 50,030 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,624,651 2,632,235 House and land inventory 8,917,440 7,721,798 Land held for sale 18,585 27,962 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 601,408 564,979 Investments in unconsolidated entities 64,284 35,562 Other assets 1,053,871 923,270 Intangible assets 149,854 163,425 Deferred tax assets 141,758 136,267 $ 12,571,851 $ 12,205,498 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 490,717 $ 511,321 Customer deposits 823,545 449,474 Deferred tax liabilities 121,905 103,548 Accrued and other liabilities 1,457,505 1,407,043 Financial Services debt 476,504 411,821 Notes payable 2,059,923 2,752,302 5,430,099 5,635,509 Shareholders' equity 7,141,752 6,569,989 $ 12,571,851 $ 12,205,498





5





PulteGroup, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,283,055 $ 968,728 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 12,842 89,492 Land-related charges 6,820 13,930 Loss on debt retirement 61,469 - Goodwill impairment - 20,190 Depreciation and amortization 53,023 48,536 Share-based compensation expense 28,439 25,010 Other, net (3,274) (1,136) Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories (1,137,351) 84,253 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale (36,816) 108,178 Other assets (114,879) (17,627) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 394,897 (72,929) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 548,225 1,266,625 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (52,134) (46,925) Investments in unconsolidated entities (35,812) (663) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 11,500 19,939 Business acquisition (10,400) (83,251) Other investing activities, net 378 3,721 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (86,468) (107,179) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (797,395) (10,993) Borrowings under revolving credit facility - 700,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility - (700,000) Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net 64,684 (77,527) Stock option exercises 11 111 Share repurchases (614,303) (95,676) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (10,642) (14,853) Dividends paid (111,696) (97,756) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,469,341) (296,694) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,007,584) 862,752 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,632,235 1,251,456 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,624,651 $ 2,114,208 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 16,483 $ 16,297 Income taxes paid (refunded), net $ 335,487 $ 195,494





6









PulteGroup, Inc.

Segment Data

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 3,324,483 $ 2,823,921 $ 9,156,371 $ 7,517,453 Land sale and other revenues 63,085 24,165 123,321 70,042 Total Homebuilding revenues 3,387,568 2,848,086 9,279,692 7,587,495 Home sale cost of revenues (2,443,074) (2,131,741) (6,754,204) (5,706,814) Land sale and other cost of revenues (47,483) (20,502) (103,313) (55,558) Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") (320,506) (271,257) (864,478) (731,785) Loss on debt retirement - - (61,469) - Goodwill impairment - - - (20,190) Other expense, net (4,742) (4,483) (8,742) (12,242) Income before income taxes $ 571,763 $ 420,103 $ 1,487,486 $ 1,060,906 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 48,639 $ 64,064 $ 166,442 $ 144,038 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 620,402 $ 484,167 $ 1,653,928 $ 1,204,944 OPERATING METRICS: Gross margin % (a)(b) 26.5 % 24.5 % 26.2 % 24.1 % SG&A % (a) (9.6) % (9.6) % (9.4) % (9.7) % Operating margin % (a) 16.9 % 14.9 % 16.8 % 14.4 %





(a)As a percentage of home sale revenues

(b)Gross margin represents home sale revenues minus home sale cost of revenues

7





PulteGroup, Inc.

Segment Data, continued

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Home sale revenues $ 3,324,483 $ 2,823,921 $ 9,156,371 $ 7,517,453 Closings - units Northeast 472 428 1,286 998 Southeast 1,278 1,057 3,507 3,089 Florida 1,502 1,427 4,614 4,017 Midwest 1,123 950 3,004 2,466 Texas 1,276 1,162 4,020 3,484 West 1,356 1,430 3,852 3,710 7,007 6,454 20,283 17,764 Average selling price $ 474 $ 438 $ 451 $ 423 Net new orders - units Northeast 368 591 1,451 1,422 Southeast 1,085 1,255 4,010 3,491 Florida 1,844 1,868 6,451 5,041 Midwest 1,075 1,243 3,936 3,158 Texas 1,117 1,673 4,468 4,613 West 1,307 1,572 4,654 4,494 6,796 8,202 24,970 22,219 Net new orders - dollars $ 3,780,354 $ 3,634,158 $ 12,668,805 $ 9,579,982 Unit backlog Northeast 1,118 1,013 Southeast 2,843 2,267 Florida 5,491 3,330 Midwest 3,131 2,232 Texas 3,501 2,979 West 3,761 3,141 19,845 14,962 Dollars in backlog $ 10,305,614 $ 6,598,334





8





PulteGroup, Inc.

Segment Data, continued

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 5,078 4,858 15,082 13,202 Origination principal $ 1,810,722 $ 1,625,250 $ 5,186,913 $ 4,274,619 Capture rate 84.6 % 86.0 % 86.1 % 86.5 %





Supplemental Data

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 185,433 $ 207,942 $ 193,409 $ 210,383 Interest capitalized 31,707 40,044 97,809 119,643 Interest expensed (41,897) (46,841) (115,975) (128,881) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 175,243 $ 201,145 $ 175,243 $ 201,145





9





PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)





This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including net income, diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), and debt-to-capital ratio. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.





The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000's omitted, except per share data):

Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended Results of Operations Classification September 30, 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 475,549 $ 416,398 Energy tax credits Income tax expense - (53,210) Adjusted net income $ 475,549 $ 363,188 EPS (diluted), as reported $ 1.82 $ 1.54 Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.82 $ 1.34





Debt-to-Capital Ratios September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Notes payable $ 2,059,923 $ 2,752,302 Shareholders' equity 7,141,752 6,569,989 Total capital $ 9,201,675 $ 9,322,291 Debt-to-capital ratio 22.4 % 29.5 % Notes payable $ 2,059,923 $ 2,752,302 Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash (1,624,651) (2,632,235) Total net debt $ 435,272 $ 120,067 Shareholders' equity 7,141,752 6,569,989 Total net capital $ 7,577,024 $ 6,690,056 Net debt-to-capital ratio 5.7 % 1.8 %

10