Deep Creek at Jordanelle Ridge combines the beauty of outdoor living with the comfort of city conveniences

Pulte Homes is thrilled to announce the pre-sale launch of Deep Creek at Jordanelle Ridge, marking its return to the Utah market after nearly two decades. This stunning new community, nestled amidst the breathtaking Uinta mountainside in Heber City, offers the perfect blend of outdoor adventure and convenient living.

"We're delighted to bring Pulte Homes' quality craftsmanship and innovative designs back to Utah," said Ryan Breen, Pulte Group's president of the Las Vegas Division. "Deep Creek at Jordanelle Ridge offers an exceptional opportunity to live in a vibrant community surrounded by natural beauty, just minutes from world-class amenities."

Deep Creek at Jordanelle Ridge residents will enjoy the tranquility of mountain living while remaining conveniently close to the action. Located just off I-40, the community is a mere 15 minutes from the world-renowned resort town of Park City, with its acclaimed ski slopes, delectable restaurants, and championship golf courses. Outdoor enthusiasts will find themselves at the center of Utah's adventure playground, with easy access to state parks, hiking trails, and all the recreational activities the state has to offer. Salt Lake City International Airport is also conveniently situated approximately 45 minutes away.

Introducing the Canyon Series

The Canyon Series at Deep Creek at Jordanelle Ridge offers eight new home designs, with prices starting in the mid-$700Ks. These thoughtfully designed single-family homes cater to modern living, providing comfort, style, and functionality. Sizes range from 2,448 to 2,920 sq. ft. with 2-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms and 2-3 car garages. Model homes are scheduled to open in August 2024, allowing prospective buyers to experience the Canyon Series firsthand.

Townhomes Coming Late 2024

Later this year, Deep Creek at Jordanelle Ridge will announce sales for the Peak Series townhomes, with model homes anticipated for early 2025. These townhomes offer a fantastic living option for those seeking a more low-maintenance lifestyle.

Unwind and Connect at The Ridge Club

Residents of Deep Creek at Jordanelle Ridge will enjoy exclusive membership to The Ridge Club, an up-scale amenity center featuring a beautifully appointed gathering barn, fitness room, movement studio, pickleball courts, kids club, and entertainment spaces. Potential amenities include access to a sports club, mountain bike rental facilities, and private trails, further enhancing the community's lifestyle.

Interest in this new community is strong, and potential buyers are encouraged to visit pulte.com/deepcreekcanyon to join the VIP list and be among the first to learn about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions, and more.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709433314/en/