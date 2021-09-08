Log in
PULTEGROUP, INC.

PulteGroup : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

09/08/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable October 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2021.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews


All news about PULTEGROUP, INC.
05:38pSherwin-Williams, PulteGroup fall; Perrigo, Kadmon rise
05:38pPULTEGROUP : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.14 a Share, Payable Oct. 5 to S..
05:31pPULTEGROUP : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
04:51pUS Stocks End Lower as Economic Recovery Concerns Continue
09:06aConsumer Stocks Slip Premarket Wednesday
08:22aPULTEGROUP : Increased Supply Chain Disruptions and Shortages of Key Building Pr..
08:13aPULTEGROUP : Offers Outlook for Q3, Full-Year 2021
08:12aPULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
07:31aPULTEGROUP : Updates Select Guidance for Q3 and Full Year 2021
09/01PULTEGROUP : Ranks Third on PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care® 2021 List
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 040 M - -
Net income 2021 1 997 M - -
Net cash 2021 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 13 682 M 13 682 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 249
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 52,72 $
Average target price 71,36 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John James Chadwick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULTEGROUP, INC.23.82%13 682
D.R. HORTON, INC.37.78%33 594
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.10.17%14 019
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER141.68%13 014
PERSIMMON PLC2.31%12 447
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC5.76%9 944