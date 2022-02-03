Log in
    PHM   US7458671010

PULTEGROUP, INC.

(PHM)
  Report
PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

02/03/2022 | 08:41am EST
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share payable April 5, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PULTEGROUP, INC.
08:41aPulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share
BU
02/02RBC Raises Price Target on PulteGroup to $63 From $60, Noting 'Robust' Margin Guidance,..
MT
02/01PulteGroup's Community Count to Grow, Looks in Better Position in 2022, Wedbush Says
MT
02/01Wedbush Adjusts PulteGroup Price Target to $68 From $64, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/01Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
02/01PULTEGROUP : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
02/01PULTEGROUP INC/MI/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
02/01PulteGroup, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/01PulteGroup, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/01PulteGroup Reports Higher Q4 Profit, Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 747 M - -
Net income 2021 1 878 M - -
Net Debt 2021 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 13 773 M 13 773 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 249
Free-Float 88,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,40 $
Average target price 67,15 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John James Chadwick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULTEGROUP, INC.-4.83%13 773
D.R. HORTON, INC.-16.23%32 186
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-5.91%13 708
PERSIMMON PLC-15.37%10 461
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-15.86%8 718
PIK GROUP PJSC-11.80%8 462