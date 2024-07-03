Ryehill and Del Webb Sugar Land at Ryehill built in partnership with City of Sugar Land

PulteGroup, one of America’s leading homebuilders, recently celebrated the groundbreakings of Ryehill and Del Webb Sugar Land at Ryehill, new masterfully planned communities perfectly located in Sugar Land near Hwy 59 and Grand Parkway.

Once completed, these communities will feature approximately 2,500 homes offering a variety of flexible floorplans from Pulte Homes, Taylor Morrison and Del Webb, PulteGroup’s brand for active adults. Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison will offer flexible floorplans and life-tested designs focused on modern living, while Del Webb will provide options designed with 55-plus buyers in mind with unmatched amenities in a gated setting geared toward social gatherings and abundant lifestyles.

“We are thrilled to break ground on Ryehill and bring this exciting new community to Sugar Land,” said Lindy Oliva, Houston division president of PulteGroup. “Ryehill will offer residents a variety of housing options, world-class amenities, and a convenient location close to major employers and entertainment destinations.”

A Partnership Brings Ryehill to Life

This is the third community to open in the Houston area for Del Webb, the nation’s largest builder of 55-plus communities. PulteGroup has been focused on bringing a new Del Webb lifestyle community to Sugar Land given the success of nearby Del Webb Sweetgrass, which sold out of new construction homes in 2021, and Del Webb Fulshear.

The partnership with the City of Sugar Land, SKLaw, Pape-Dawson Engineers, Oxland Advisors, Wheless Properties, and Taylor Morrison helped to make the dream of Ryehill and Del Webb Sugar Land at Ryehill a reality.

In attendance at the groundbreaking were several local dignitaries who helped bring this exciting community to life, including the honorable Joe Zimmerman, mayor of the City of Sugar Land. Mayor Zimmerman spoke about the extensive collaboration between the City of Sugar Land and PulteGroup in developing Ryehill. This partnership ensures the new community will seamlessly integrate into the existing Sugar Land landscape while offering residents a superior standard of living.

“We are excited to be part of the PulteGroup and Taylor Morrison Ryehill master-planned community as well as our first Del Webb Sugar Land community,” said Zimmerman. “Future developments south of the Brazos River provide a unique opportunity to build on, enhance and protect the outstanding quality of life we’ve created in Sugar Land. They also provide additional housing options for seniors, future economic opportunities and public safety enhancements like water/wastewater services that address critical needs identified by our residents. I am excited for what the future brings and look forward to working with our partners on another quality development that benefits us all.

“This agreement provides an opportunity to expand the city’s water and wastewater distribution system, benefiting Sugar Land residents in the area. We are extremely proud of the city representatives' efforts on this project and look forward to our continued partnership with PulteGroup and Taylor Morrison.”

The Ryehill communities will include parks and recreation facilities and 60 acres of retail, commercial, and office space.

Details about the Pulte Homes community and Del Webb Sugar Land at Ryehill, including home sizes, prices, model availability and more, will be released soon. Buyers interested in Del Webb Sugar Land at Ryehill can visit this website, and buyers interested in Ryehill can visit this site to join the VIP Interest List and be the first to know new information.

