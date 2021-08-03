PulteGroup : Del Webb Breaks Ground on Third Houston-Area Active Adult Community

HOUSTON, August 3, 2021
- Del Webb, the nation's leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, broke ground on its third community in the Houston market, Del Webb Fulshear
. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, this community will contain 725 single-family homes and an abundance of amenities at build-out.
'Opening in Summer 2022, Del Webb Fulshear combines a great location, resort-style amenities, and well-designed homes, making it the perfect place for active adults to call home,' said Lindy Oliva, president of PulteGroup's Houston division. 'This community will offer a fresh approach to authentic Texas living with floor plans from our consumer-inspired GenYou™ collection that will allow buyers to design their perfect home.'
The GenYou™
home designs were created after extensive research and consumer feedback to reflect the revolving needs and expectations of active adult living. With practical features to enhance convenience and comfort, designs include large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owner's suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space. These innovative new designs focus on livability and flexibility with practical features to enhance convenience and comfort, all for the way today's active adults want to experience their homes.
Ideally located just west of Houston, Del Webb Fulshear offers residents the feeling of being in an exclusive, tucked-away community, while maintaining proximity to essential conveniences. Just minutes away from the community entrance is the Fulshear Town Square, featuring a blend of small-town flavor and unique retail shopping. Katy Mills Mall is just a short 10-minute drive where residents can enjoy national brands, restaurants and entertainment options.
Interested buyers are encouraged to join the interest list to receive updates on the community development, pricing, special events, promotions, the future grand opening and more. Please visit www.delwebb.com/Fulshear
or call (281) 626-8839.
