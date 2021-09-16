Log in
    PHM   US7458671010

PULTEGROUP, INC.

(PHM)
PulteGroup : Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ for the Second Consecutive Year

09/16/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
The Company Ranks #30 on the List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today its recognition as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, ranking #30. This is the company’s second year being named to this prestigious list, previously debuting at #68 in 2020.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a best workplace for women for the second consecutive year. This recognition is especially meaningful because it is based on feedback from our team members,” said PulteGroup Senior Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Hairston. “We are committed to creating an inclusive culture where diversity is celebrated and makes us stronger as an organization.”

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on an analysis of anonymous survey feedback from more than 5.6 million current U.S. employees, assessing how companies create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, and role.

In 2021, PulteGroup also ranked as a 100 Best Companies to Work For® (#75) and a Best Workplace for Millennials™ (#54) by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. In addition, the company was ranked third on PEOPLE’s 100 Companies that Care® 2021 list.

“These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®.

To learn more about PulteGroup’s outstanding culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1274415.

About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Women™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
