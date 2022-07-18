Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PulteGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHM   US7458671010

PULTEGROUP, INC.

(PHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-07-18 pm EDT
43.67 USD   -0.64%
03:01pPulteGroup Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ in 2022
BU
07/15Barclays Adjusts PulteGroup's Price Target to $48 from $49, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
07/12JPMorgan Adjusts PulteGroup's Price Target to $49.50 from $51, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PulteGroup Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ in 2022

07/18/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
PulteGroup included on the list for the second year in a row, moving up 21 spots

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced it has been named among the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine. This year the company ranked #33, up from #54 in 2021. This is the second consecutive year PulteGroup has been named to this prestigious list.

“We are honored to be included on the Best Workplace for Millennials list for the second year in a row and are proud to be recognized as a place where millennials want to work,” said Michelle Hairston, senior vice president of human resources at PulteGroup. “As millennials represent about fifty percent of our employees, their happiness and satisfaction are vital to achieving our goals. We are committed to providing work that moves them, trust that empowers them, and opportunities to grow their careers at PulteGroup.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list is highly competitive as Great Place to Work® measures confidential employee feedback from America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, representing more than 6.1 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. To determine this year’s list, results were evaluated and weighted according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace to millennials.

“These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility and purpose in ways that matter to this generation,” says Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place to Work®. “They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work.”

This latest recognition follows several other workplace achievements for the company. Earlier this year, PulteGroup was named #43 among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. In 2021, PulteGroup was named #47 among the Best Workplaces for Parents™ and #30 for Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. The company also ranked third on PEOPLE’s 100 Companies that Care® list last year.

To learn more about PulteGroup’s culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1274415.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 776 M - -
Net income 2022 2 544 M - -
Net cash 2022 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 10 444 M 10 444 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 182
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart PULTEGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PulteGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 43,95 $
Average target price 51,65 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John James Chadwick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULTEGROUP, INC.-23.11%10 444
D.R. HORTON, INC.-32.26%25 860
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.84%15 060
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-5.16%11 303
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER-31.80%8 594
PERSIMMON PLC-38.15%6 674