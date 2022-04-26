PulteGroup : Names Jason Demuth Tennessee Division President





Demuth earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Nevada.



For more information about PulteGroup communities in Tennessee, visit



About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.



For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com;

# # # "With nearly 20 years of combined experience in strategic marketing, planning, operations, and community development, Jason brings a wealth of talent and experience to Tennessee," said PulteGroup Southeast Area President Charlie Tipton. "He is a proven leader who works with all audiences, both internal and external, and we look forward to his achievements and success in this market."Demuth earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Nevada.For more information about PulteGroup communities in Tennessee, visit www.pulte.com/homes/tennessee www.centex.com/homes/tennessee/nashville , and www.delwebb.com/homes/tennessee PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com jwhomes.com ; and americanwesthomes.com . Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews

- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announces the promotion of Jason Demuth to president of the company's Tennessee division, overseeing all aspects of the division's day-to-day homebuilding operations across all PulteGroup brands.A PulteGroup employee since 2015, Demuth most recently served as the Vice President of Field Operations for the company's Nevada division, responsible for sales, construction, procurement, architectural services, and design center activities. His previous positions at PulteGroup's Nevada division include Director of Planning and Division Director of Market Intelligence and Marketing Communications.