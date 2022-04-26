Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PulteGroup, Inc.
  News
  Summary
PULTEGROUP, INC.

PULTEGROUP : Names Jason Demuth Tennessee Division President
PU
04/25PULTEGROUP : Pulte Homes Announces First Denver Community Model Grand Opening After Reentering the Denver Market Last Year
PU
04/25U.S. homebuilders to feel pricing pinch from rising mortgage rates, inflation
RE
PulteGroup : Names Jason Demuth Tennessee Division President

04/26/2022 | 11:32am EDT
NASHVILLE, TN, April 26, 2022 - PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announces the promotion of Jason Demuth to president of the company's Tennessee division, overseeing all aspects of the division's day-to-day homebuilding operations across all PulteGroup brands.

A PulteGroup employee since 2015, Demuth most recently served as the Vice President of Field Operations for the company's Nevada division, responsible for sales, construction, procurement, architectural services, and design center activities. His previous positions at PulteGroup's Nevada division include Director of Planning and Division Director of Market Intelligence and Marketing Communications.
"With nearly 20 years of combined experience in strategic marketing, planning, operations, and community development, Jason brings a wealth of talent and experience to Tennessee," said PulteGroup Southeast Area President Charlie Tipton. "He is a proven leader who works with all audiences, both internal and external, and we look forward to his achievements and success in this market."

Demuth earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Nevada.

For more information about PulteGroup communities in Tennessee, visit www.pulte.com/homes/tennessee, www.centex.com/homes/tennessee/nashville, and www.delwebb.com/homes/tennessee.

About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.
# # #

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:31:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
