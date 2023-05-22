Advanced search
    PHM   US7458671010

PULTEGROUP, INC.

(PHM)
  Report
05-19-2023
69.18 USD   -1.38%
PulteGroup Names Kevin Henry as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

05/22/2023 | 08:07am EDT
PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) announced today that Kevin A. Henry has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer reporting to the CEO. He will join the company on June 20, 2023. Henry brings more than 30 years of experience managing and developing talent and teams for major corporations. Most recently Kevin served as the Chief People Officer for BlueLinx Corporation, a leading wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with annual revenues of $4.5 billion. Previously, Henry was Chief People Officer at Extended Stay America, a hotel operator with more than 700 locations nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005284/en/

Kevin A. Henry (Photo: Business Wire)

Kevin A. Henry (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Henry, an exceptional leader who brings over 30 years of experience in human resources, community engagement and communications in large organizations,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. “Kevin has proven abilities in building outstanding teams and developing cultures that value and respect people and that can attract the best talent.”

“I am looking forward to working with Ryan, the PulteGroup team, and the company’s dedicated human resources colleagues to continue making PulteGroup the best place to work for the 6,000-plus employees building their careers here,” said Henry. “The company is widely recognized for the many ways in which it is building a culture of inclusion and excellence, but this work must be ongoing with no finish line. I am inspired to join the team in elevating this strategic priority.”

In addition to his leadership roles at BlueLinx and Extended Stay America, Henry held increasingly senior human resource positions at companies such as Snyder-Lance, Inc., Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, and Nationwide Credit. A graduate of Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial labor relations, Henry serves on the board of directors of Saia Inc., a publicly traded logistics and distribution company and serves on the board of advisors for the African American Leadership Academy of Charlotte. He was the recipient of the Urban League of Central Carolinas prestigious Whitney M. Young Jr Leadership Award and was recognized as one of the “2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America” by Savoy Magazine.

For three consecutive years, PulteGroup has been recognized among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place To Work® and Fortune®. This recognition follows several other prestigious acknowledgements of the company’s commitment to supporting all aspects of employee development and well-being. In 2022, PulteGroup was named among the Best Workplaces for Parents™, Best Workplaces in Construction™, Best Workplaces for Women™, Best Workplaces for Millennials™, and PEOPLE’s Companies that Care®.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 104 M - -
Net income 2023 2 046 M - -
Net cash 2023 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,47x
Yield 2023 0,93%
Capitalization 15 443 M 15 443 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 6 524
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends PULTEGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 69,18 $
Average target price 76,69 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan R. Marshall President-South Florida & Orlando Divisions
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Folliard Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew Koart Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULTEGROUP, INC.51.94%15 443
D.R. HORTON, INC.23.61%37 583
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.16.58%16 960
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.24.75%14 007
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.32.93%7 348
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.9.49%6 299
