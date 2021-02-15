PulteGroup : Pulte Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of First Community in Tallmadge

AKRON, OH - Feb. 15, 2021
Pictured Left to Right: Matt Powers - PulteGroup Director of Sales, Devin Daugherty - PulteGroup Sales Consultant, Tallmadge Mayor David Kline, Jim O'Connor - PulteGroup Director of Planning, Matt Springer - Tallmadge Director of Economic Development, Mollie Gilbride - Tallmadge Director of Finance, Carol Kilway - City Council President, Rebecca Allman - City Council Ward 2
-Pulte Homes announces the unveiling of its newest Akron-area community, Tallmadge Reserve
, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, February 9 and grand opening event on Wednesday, February 10.
Located in the historic and family-friendly community of Tallmadge, 20 minutes northeast of downtown Akron, Tallmadge Reserve will offer 208 ranch and two-story homes at buildout on spacious, flat homesites with useable backyards. The community will feature six popular Pulte floor plans - the Aspire, Crisfield, Hampton, Mitchell, Oakdale and Passport - several of which are new to the Cleveland market.
'This project is an excellent example of a public/private partnership between The City of Tallmadge and Pulte Homes, with both entities working collaboratively to create a new home community, while concurrently enabling the City to undertake infrastructure improvement projects that will benefit residents,' said Tallmadge Mayor David Kline.
Designed with open floor plans and innovative flex space, the homes range in size from 1,498 - 3,005-plus sq. ft. with 2-5 bedrooms, 2-4.5 bathrooms and 2-car garages. Select homesites have space for optional 3-car garages. Pricing starts from upper $200s.
Presenting un-paralleled value in the area, Tallmadge Reserve features flexible floor plans with open, flow-through layouts ideal for entertaining. Other model features include Pulte Planning Center®, Everyday Entry®, upstairs loft and laundry rooms, and walk-in closets.
The picturesque community of Tallmadge Reserve features a half-acre of community green space with walking trails and is located less than two miles from each of the highly rated Tallmadge City Schools. There is also no shortage of family-friendly fun in the area, with the Tallmadge Recreation Center located just a few blocks away and other parks, golf courses and aquatic centers in the area.
Every Pulte home is designed with More Life Built In, with every inch meticulously planned to meet your family's needs, including more storage, smart home technology options, superior Wi-Fi coverage, and flexible floor plans to allow for more work or learn-from-home options.
Home buying while social distancing has never been easier with Pulte. Sales teams adhere to all social distancing and cleaning guidelines, and interested buyers are welcome to visit the Tallmadge Reserve sales center and tour its fully furnished model at 23 Reserve Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Buyers can also virtually view and tour the homes from any smartphone, tablet or computer. Simply visit https://www.pulte.com/homes/ohio/cleveland/tallmadge/tallmadge-reserve-210557
to request more information and join the Interest List to receive details about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions and more.
For more information about Tallmadge Reserve, call (330) 359-1903.
