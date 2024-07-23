Q2 2024 Operating &
Financial Results
July 23, 2024
Q2 2024 Operating & Financial Highlights
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
- Reported Q2 earnings increased 19% over prior year to a period record $3.83 per share
- Reported earnings include a $0.19 per share insurance benefit and a tax-related benefit of $0.06 per share. Prior year earnings include an insurance benefit of $0.21 per share.
- "PulteGroup's balanced operating model continues to deliver outstanding financial results as increases in closings, average sales price and gross margin were key drivers of the 19% increase in our earnings to $3.83 per share," said Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup.
Quarterly Earnings Per Share
$4.50
$4.00
$3.50
Q1
$3.00
Q2
$2.50
Q3
$2.00
Q4
$1.50
$1.00
$0.50
$0.00
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
- Home sale revenues increased 10% to $4.4B
Q2 closings increased 8% over the prior year to 8,097 homes
Average sales price of homes closed in the period increased 2% to $549,000
Closings
8,097
7,518
7,232
7,177
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Home Sale Revenues ($M)
$3,763
$4,059
$4,448
$3,187
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
- Gross margin of 29.9% increased 30 basis points over prior year and Q1 of 2024
- Q2 gross margin benefited from geographic mix, pricing dynamics and a sequential decrease in incentives from Q1 2024
- SG&A expense of $361 million, or 8.1% of home sale revenues, includes a $52 million pre-tax insurance benefit. Prior year SG&A expense of $315 million, or 7.8% of home sale revenues, includes a $65 million pre-tax insurance benefit
Gross Margin *
31.3% 29.6% 29.9% 27.0%
Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2024
SG&A *
10%
9%
9.3%
8.5%
8%
8.1%
7%
7.8%
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
* As a percent of home sale revenues
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
- Net new orders were lower by 4% to 7,649 homes
- Q2 buyer demand influenced by higher interest rates which impacted affordability and overall consumer confidence
- Q2 cancellations as a percent of backlog was 9%, which is consistent with last year
- Unit backlog decreased by 4% to 12,982 homes
Backlog value down 1% to $8.1B
Net New Orders
8,322
7,947
7,649
6,418
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Unit Backlog
20,056 19,176
13,558 12,982
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Investing to Support Future Growth
- Land pipeline of ~225,000 lots with 53% held under option
- More than 70% of lots approved in 2024 were structured as options
- Q2 land investment increased to $1.2B, of which 60% was for development of existing land assets
- Ratio of land development/land acquisition spend remains ~60/40
- Company remains on track to invest approximately $5B in land acquisition & development in 2024
Lots Under Control
Owned Optioned
110,288
119,339
118,115
112,541
120,066
104,515
107,001
104,128
103,754
105,238
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Land Acquisition & Development Spend ($M)
Acquisition
Development
$523
$723
$777
$678
$738
$551
$370
$433
$459
$474
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Lowering Debt and Delivering High Returns
- Returned $645M to shareholders in 2024 through share repurchases & dividends
- Repurchased 2.8 million shares in Q2 at an average price of $113.79
- Since 2013, Company has repurchased approximately 50% of shares outstanding
- Retired $300M of senior notes in Q2
- Adjusted for quarter-end cash of $1.4B, net debt-to-capital was 1.8%
Return on Equity *
33%
28%
27%
24%
27%
2020
2021
2022
2023
TTM Q2 2024
Debt-to-Capital Ratio
29.5%
21.3%
18.7%
15.9%
12.8%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q2 2024
- Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.
