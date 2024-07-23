Q2 2024 Operating &

Financial Results

July 23, 2024

PulteGroup Participants

Ryan Marshall

Bob O'Shaughnessy

President & CEO

EVP & CFO

Jim Ossowski

Jim Zeumer

SVP, Finance

VP, Investor Relations

Q2 2024 Operating & Financial Highlights

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Reported Q2 earnings increased 19% over prior year to a period record $3.83 per share
    • Reported earnings include a $0.19 per share insurance benefit and a tax-related benefit of $0.06 per share. Prior year earnings include an insurance benefit of $0.21 per share.
  • "PulteGroup's balanced operating model continues to deliver outstanding financial results as increases in closings, average sales price and gross margin were key drivers of the 19% increase in our earnings to $3.83 per share," said Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup.

Quarterly Earnings Per Share

$4.50

$4.00

$3.50

Q1

$3.00

Q2

$2.50

Q3

$2.00

Q4

$1.50

$1.00

$0.50

$0.00

2021

2022

2023

2024

©2024 PulteGroup

5

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Home sale revenues increased 10% to $4.4B

Q2 closings increased 8% over the prior year to 8,097 homes

Average sales price of homes closed in the period increased 2% to $549,000

Closings

8,097

7,518

7,232

7,177

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Home Sale Revenues ($M)

$3,763

$4,059

$4,448

$3,187

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

©2024 PulteGroup

6

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Gross margin of 29.9% increased 30 basis points over prior year and Q1 of 2024
    • Q2 gross margin benefited from geographic mix, pricing dynamics and a sequential decrease in incentives from Q1 2024
  • SG&A expense of $361 million, or 8.1% of home sale revenues, includes a $52 million pre-tax insurance benefit. Prior year SG&A expense of $315 million, or 7.8% of home sale revenues, includes a $65 million pre-tax insurance benefit

Gross Margin *

31.3% 29.6% 29.9% 27.0%

Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2024

SG&A *

10%

9%

9.3%

8.5%

8%

8.1%

7%

7.8%

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

* As a percent of home sale revenues

©2024 PulteGroup

7

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net new orders were lower by 4% to 7,649 homes
    • Q2 buyer demand influenced by higher interest rates which impacted affordability and overall consumer confidence
  • Q2 cancellations as a percent of backlog was 9%, which is consistent with last year
  • Unit backlog decreased by 4% to 12,982 homes

  • Backlog value down 1% to $8.1B

Net New Orders

8,322

7,947

7,649

6,418

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Unit Backlog

20,056 19,176

13,558 12,982

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

©2024 PulteGroup

8

Investing to Support Future Growth

  • Land pipeline of ~225,000 lots with 53% held under option
    • More than 70% of lots approved in 2024 were structured as options
  • Q2 land investment increased to $1.2B, of which 60% was for development of existing land assets
    • Ratio of land development/land acquisition spend remains ~60/40
    • Company remains on track to invest approximately $5B in land acquisition & development in 2024

Lots Under Control

Owned Optioned

110,288

119,339

118,115

112,541

120,066

104,515

107,001

104,128

103,754

105,238

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Land Acquisition & Development Spend ($M)

Acquisition

Development

$523

$723

$777

$678

$738

$551

$370

$433

$459

$474

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

©2024 PulteGroup

9

Lowering Debt and Delivering High Returns

  • Returned $645M to shareholders in 2024 through share repurchases & dividends
    • Repurchased 2.8 million shares in Q2 at an average price of $113.79
    • Since 2013, Company has repurchased approximately 50% of shares outstanding
  • Retired $300M of senior notes in Q2
  • Adjusted for quarter-end cash of $1.4B, net debt-to-capital was 1.8%

Return on Equity *

33%

28%

27%

24%

27%

2020

2021

2022

2023

TTM Q2 2024

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

29.5%

21.3%

18.7%

15.9%

12.8%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q2 2024

  • Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

©2024 PulteGroup

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 20:41:15 UTC.