PulteGroup is proud to receive a new three-year, $300,000 commitment from the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic organization directed by the family of PulteGroup founder William J. Pulte, to support the Built to Honor program. Now in its 10th year, Built to Honor has provided 76 new mortgage-free homes worth a combined $35 million to wounded military veterans across the country. The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation has supported Built to Honor since 2021.

“We are grateful for the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation’s continued support for Built to Honor and for our shared commitment to honoring the legacy of our founder, Bill Pulte, in all that we do,” said Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup. “Among his lasting impacts is a strong set of values for how we serve our customers, our communities and each other to make lives better through homeownership. Thanks to the generosity of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, our trade partners and other donors, even more veterans and their families will have a home to call their own as they transition to life after military service.”

With the support of partners such as the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, this year PulteGroup is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Built to Honor. Launched in 2013, the program so far has built and donated 76 homes across the country. Recently, PulteGroup employees surprised U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Liby and U.S. Army Sergeant Keysia Calmese with the news that they will receive homes through Built to Honor.

“The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation is proud to once again support PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program with another three-year commitment to help veterans achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Nancy Pulte Rickard, President of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation. “Our dad, Bill Pulte, would see this continued collaboration between the company and the family as a valuable partnership for a worthy cause. On behalf of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, I would like to express our gratitude to PulteGroup’s President and CEO Ryan Marshall and the other leaders of PulteGroup for continuing our father’s philanthropic legacy. We look forward to touching hearts and changing lives together.”

Veterans selected for the Built to Honor program must have demonstrated financial need, do not currently own a home or land, and meet other eligibility requirements. Consistent with PulteGroup’s beliefs regarding the value of diversity and inclusion, the company works with veteran organizations to identify veteran candidates and ensure that recipients of Built to Honor homes reflect the diversity present within our country and the United States military. From Michigan to Texas, Washington D.C. to California, each family has traveled their own unique journey from military service to civilian life, united by their patriotism and sacrifice.

“The promise of a new home can be life changing,” said Mr. Marshall. “Building homes where individuals and families can live out their dreams is what we do every day, but it is especially rewarding knowing the difference Built to Honor continues to make in the lives of our nation’s heroes and their families.”

About the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation

The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation supports humanitarian initiatives led by nonprofit organizations and educational institutions. It currently partners with nearly 200 nonprofits in the United States and globally.

Guided by the belief in the inherent dignity of all persons, the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation works to meet the basic human needs of the most marginalized members of the human family, including socioeconomically disadvantaged youth; the aged; persons with physical, emotional, and mental disabilities; and those with the fewest material resources. For more information, visit pultefamilyfoundation.org.

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated 76 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912517554/en/