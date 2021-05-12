Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PulteGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHM   US7458671010

PULTEGROUP, INC.

(PHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PulteGroup : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

05/12/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable July 2, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 936 M - -
Net income 2021 1 990 M - -
Net cash 2021 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,82x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 15 657 M 15 657 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 249
Free-Float 96,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 69,85 $
Last Close Price 59,54 $
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryan R. Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryce F. Blair Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John James Chadwick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PULTEGROUP, INC.44.60%15 657
D.R. HORTON, INC.51.55%35 904
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.7.36%14 094
PERSIMMON PLC12.14%14 010
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC12.51%10 851
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC6.76%9 117