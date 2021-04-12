PulteGroup : Newly Named One of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

The Company Ranks #75 on the List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

97% of employees said they are made to feel welcome when they join the company.

96% of employees said they are proud to tell others they work here.

95% of employees said management is competent at running the business and is honest and ethical in its business practices.

Logo From FORTUNE. © 2021 FORTUNE Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE® and 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of PulteGroup, Inc.



# # #