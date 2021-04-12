Log in
PulteGroup : Newly Named One of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

04/12/2021 | 07:17am EDT
The Company Ranks #75 on the List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune
ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 - PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), the nation's third largest homebuilder, today announced it has been named among the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune, ranking #75. This is the first time PulteGroup has been named to this prestigious list.

'It is an honor to be named a Best Company to Work For and this recognition is a testament to the strength of our culture and the passionate commitment of our people,' said PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. 'At PulteGroup, we are focused on creating and nurturing a diverse and inclusive workforce where all of our employees are empowered to bring their best selves to work each day. This is a tremendous accomplishment and I am incredibly proud to share it with our entire team.'

The 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list honors the top companies supporting their people and communities in the U.S. during the historically challenging year of 2020. The rankings are based on an analysis of confidential survey responses from over half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Respondents rated their respective workplace cultures on critical elements, including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crisis; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact.

In that survey, 94% of PulteGroup's employees said the Company is a great place to work. Additionally, PulteGroup's employee survey results showed:
  • 97% of employees said they are made to feel welcome when they join the company.
  • 96% of employees said they are proud to tell others they work here.
  • 95% of employees said management is competent at running the business and is honest and ethical in its business practices.

As part of the comprehensive ranking process, Great Place to Work also evaluated programs created to support employees and communities in response to the pandemic, and practices to ensure the company is creating a great workplace for all.

'Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies have stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year,' said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work. 'Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year - a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures.'

This recognition follows several workplace achievements PulteGroup has received over the last year. In 2020, PulteGroup was named a Best Workplace for Women™ by Fortune and was ranked #7 on the list of Best Workplaces in Texas™ in 2021 by Great Place to Work.

To learn more about PulteGroup's culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup's company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1274415.

About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®
Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over a half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Logo From FORTUNE. © 2021 FORTUNE Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE® and 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of PulteGroup, Inc.

# # #

Disclaimer

PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
