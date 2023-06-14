Advanced search
    PHM   US7458671010

PULTEGROUP, INC.

(PHM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:36 2023-06-13 pm EDT
73.89 USD   +1.36%
08:01aPulteGroup's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for July 25, 2023
BU
06/07Transcript : PulteGroup, Inc. Presents at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference, Jun-07-2023 08:50 AM
CI
06/05Pultegroup : Names Pablo Rivas Central Texas Division President
PU
PulteGroup's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for July 25, 2023

06/14/2023 | 08:01am EDT
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on PulteGroup’s website. To listen to the webcast, log on five minutes prior to the call at www.pultegroup.com and select the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab.

For call participants, the dial-in number is (888) 440-6928 (conference ID 6106699). The call will be recorded and available for audio replay within 24 hours. An archive of the conference call will be available on the PulteGroup website.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 064 M - -
Net income 2023 2 047 M - -
Net cash 2023 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,95x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 16 494 M 16 494 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 524
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Ryan R. Marshall President-South Florida & Orlando Divisions
Robert T. O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Folliard Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph L. Droulin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew Koart Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PULTEGROUP, INC.62.29%16 494
D.R. HORTON, INC.29.89%39 489
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.22.34%17 491
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.16.99%12 758
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.50.40%8 314
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.10.49%6 189
