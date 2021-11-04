Log in
    PBYI   US74587V1070

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(PBYI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/04 04:59:56 pm
5.515 USD   -16.19%
Puma Biotechnology 3Q-2021 Results Call – Commercial Update
PU
05:38pPUMA BIOTECH : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:27pPUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Puma Biotechnology 3Q-2021 Results Call – Commercial Update

11/04/2021 | 06:12pm EDT
Puma Biotechnology

Earnings Call

Commercial Update

November 4 , 2021

Forward-LookingSafe-Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization of NERLYNX® and the potential indications and development of our drug candidates. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors,

which include, but are not limited to, any adverse impact on our business or the global economy and financial markets, generally, from the global

COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors disclosed in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

PUMA's Pharmacy and Distributor Network

Hub Services

Specialty Pharmacy Network (SP)

Acaria Health

Accredo

CVS

ONCO 360

Optum /

Patients

Biologics

Diplomat

Sites of Care

Specialty Distributor Network (SD)

Academic Hospitals

McKesson

Community Hospitals

ASD/Oncology Supply

Physician Practices

Cardinal Health

Others (VA, DOD)

DMS Pharmaceutical Group

Inc.

Copyright 2021 Puma Biotechnology

3

~$43 Million net NERLYNX revenue in Q3'21

Quarterly Net Revenue (in $MM)

61.1

58.7

50.8

52.6

53.8

53.5

50.0

48.6

48.8

49.3

48.9

45.6

45.8

43.4

36.0

20.1

6.1

Copyright 2021 Puma Biotechnology

4

2,947 Ex-factory bottles were sold in Q3'21

Bottles Sold (SP + SD) by Quarter

5,538

4,799

4,936

4,791

4,935

4,696

4,452

4,035

3,517

3,728

3,611

3,585

3,354

3,247

2,947

2,137

675

Includes Commercial SP and SD

Copyright 2021 Puma Biotechnology

5

Disclaimer

Puma Biotechnology Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 264 M - -
Net income 2021 2,72 M - -
Net cash 2021 54,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Auerbach Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial Officer
Jay M. Moyes Lead Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Adrian M. Senderowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-35.87%268
MODERNA, INC.231.12%139 629
LONZA GROUP AG34.95%62 451
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.42.10%48 639
SEAGEN INC.6.61%34 141
CELLTRION, INC.-41.92%24 212