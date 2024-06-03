Puma Biotechnology

June 2024

Forward-LookingSafe-Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization of NERLYNX® and the potential indications

and development of our drug candidates. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ

materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, any adverse impact on our business or the global economy and financial markets, generally, from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors disclosed in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Product Pipeline

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Registration

Approval

Neratinib: Tyrosine kinase inhibitor

N

HER2+ Breast Cancer

Extended adjuvant

ExteNET

(Phase III HER2+

EBC*)

Neratinib monotherapy

CONTROL

Metastatic

NALA (Phase

III 3rd Line HER2+

MBC**)

Monotherapy or combo therapy

Metastatic w/ brain mets

TBCRC-022 (T-DM1 + neratinib)

Monotherapy or combo therapy

Alisertib: Aurora kinase A inhibitor

NSABP FB-7

TBCRC-041 (fulvestrant + alisertib)

HRc+*** HER2-negative MBC

Initiation in

Q4'24

ALISCA-Breast1 (alisertib+endocrine)

Metastatic EGFR-mutant NSCLC****

NCT04085315 (alisertib+osimertinib)

Small cell lung cancer

ALISCA-Lung1 (PUMA-ALI-4201)

Initiated in Q1'24

8

*

* ECB: Early breast cancer

** MBC: Metastatic breast cancer

*** HRc+: Hormone receptor positive ****NSCLC: Non small cell lung cancer

3

Puma's Pharmacy and Distributor Network

Hub Services

Specialty Pharmacy Network (SP)

Acaria Health

Accredo

CVS

ONCO 360

Optum /

Patients

Biologics

Diplomat

Sites of Care

Specialty Distributor Network (SD)

Academic Hospitals

McKesson

Community Hospitals

ASD/Oncology Supply

Physician Practices

Cardinal Health

Others (VA, DOD)

DMS Pharmaceutical Group

Inc.

4

$40.3 Million Net NERLYNX Revenue in Q1'24

~14% decline in Q1'24 compared to Q1'23

Net Revenue (in $MM)

46.8

40.3

Q1'2023

Q1'2024

Inventory Change ($)

Q1'2023

Q1'2024

-$3.8 mil

-$2.0 mil

~24% decrease Q1'24 compared to Q4'23

Net Revenue (in $MM)

53.2

40.3

Q4'2023

Q1'2024

Inventory Change ($)

Q4'2023

Q1'2024

+$2.1 mil

-$2.0 mil

5

2,410 Ex-Factory Bottles Were Sold in Q1'24

~15% decline in Q1'24 compared to Q1'23

Bottles

2,849

2,410

Q1'2023

Q1'2024

Inventory Change Bottles

Q1'2023

Q1'2024

-236

-120

~16% decline in Q1'24 compared to Q4'23

Bottles

2,881

2,410

Q4'2023

Q1'2024

Inventory Change Bottles

Q4'2023

Q1'2024

+127

-120

6

~67% of Patients in Q1'24 Started at a Reduced Dose*

% of Patients Starting at Reduced Dose

76.4%

67.9%

69.5% 71.2%

65.4%

66.7%

64.0% 64.0%

59.4% 61.5%

54.9%

42.4%

37.7% 38.7%

28.0% 30.0% 31.0% 32.8%

19.0%

12.0% 11.0%

2.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 6.0% 7.0%

*Reduced dose defined as fewer than 6 pills per day

7

Rest of World Partnerships - Timelines

Region

Partner

Regulatory Approvals

Commercial Launches

• 2019 - Ext. Adj. in Australia, Singapore

Australia / SE Asia

2020

- Ext. Adj. in Brunei, Malaysia, New Zealand

2020 - Singapore

2022

- Ext. Adj. in the Philippines; mBC in Singapore

2021 - Malaysia, Brunei, New Zealand

• 2023 - mBC in Malaysia

Israel

2020

-

Approved in Ext. Adj. and mBC

2020

- Launched

Canada

• 2019 - Ext. Adj. approved

2020

- Launched

2021 - mBC approved

2019

-

Ext Adj in Argentina

2020

-

Ext. Adj in Chile, Ecuador; mBC in Argentina

2020 - Argentina

• 2021 - Ext Adj. and mBC in Peru; mBC in Chile; Ext.

• 2021 - Chile and Peru

Latin America

Adj. in Brazil

2022

- Brazil

• 2022 - Ext. Adj. in Mexico; mBC in Ecuador

• Q1 2023 - Mexico and Colombia

• 2023 - mBC in Colombia and Mexico

Europe

2019

- Germany, UK, Austria

Greater China

2019 - Ext. Adj. EMA and Hong Kong

• 2020 - Sweden, Finland, Scotland, Switzerland, Denmark,

and Hong Kong

Middle East

2020

- Ext. Adj. in China, Taiwan

2021

- China (added to 2021 NRDL), Taiwan, Greece,

North and West Africa

2021

- mBC in Taiwan

Czech Republic, and Luxembourg

South Africa

• 2023 - Ext. Adj. in Morocco, South Africa, and UAE

2022

- Ireland and Spain

• Q1 2024 - Ext. Adj. Syria

Turkey

2023

- Slovakia

Q1 2024 - Morocco

South Korea

2021

- Ext. Adj. in S. Korea

2022

- Launched

8

NERLYNX® Extended Adjuvant HER2+ Breast Cancer Market Size

Approximately 28,300 patients (US) with early stage HER2+ breast cancer treated with adjuvant treatment1

Approximately 6,000 patients (US) with HR positive early stage HER2+ breast cancer and no pathological complete response to neoadjuvant treatment (high risk disease)

Approximately 37,000 patients (EU) with early stage HER2+ breast cancer treated with adjuvant treatment1

  • Approximately 65-70% of patients have HR positive disease

1Roche epidemiology slides 09/18

9

Puma Financial Guidance for Q2 and FY 2024

Q2 2024

Full Year 2024

NERLYNX revenue guidance:

$38 - 40 million

$183 - 190 million

NERLYNX royalty guidance:

$2.5 - 3 million

$30 - 34 million

NERLYNX license revenue:

$0 million

$1

- 2 million

Net income (loss):

$(6) - (9) million

$12

- 15 million

Gross to net adjustment:

22 - 23%

21.5 - 22.5%

10

