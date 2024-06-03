Puma Biotechnology
June 2024
Forward-LookingSafe-Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization of NERLYNX® and the potential indications
and development of our drug candidates. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ
materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, any adverse impact on our business or the global economy and financial markets, generally, from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors disclosed in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Product Pipeline
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Registration
Approval
Neratinib: Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
N
HER2+ Breast Cancer
Extended adjuvant
ExteNET
(Phase III HER2+
EBC*)
Neratinib monotherapy
CONTROL
Metastatic
NALA (Phase
III 3rd Line HER2+
MBC**)
Monotherapy or combo therapy
Metastatic w/ brain mets
TBCRC-022 (T-DM1 + neratinib)
Monotherapy or combo therapy
Alisertib: Aurora kinase A inhibitor
NSABP FB-7
TBCRC-041 (fulvestrant + alisertib)
HRc+*** HER2-negative MBC
Initiation in
Q4'24
ALISCA-Breast1 (alisertib+endocrine)
Metastatic EGFR-mutant NSCLC****
NCT04085315 (alisertib+osimertinib)
Small cell lung cancer
ALISCA-Lung1 (PUMA-ALI-4201)
Initiated in Q1'24
* ECB: Early breast cancer
** MBC: Metastatic breast cancer
*** HRc+: Hormone receptor positive ****NSCLC: Non small cell lung cancer
Puma's Pharmacy and Distributor Network
Hub Services
Specialty Pharmacy Network (SP)
Acaria Health
Accredo
CVS
ONCO 360
Optum /
Patients
Biologics
Diplomat
Sites of Care
Specialty Distributor Network (SD)
Academic Hospitals
McKesson
Community Hospitals
ASD/Oncology Supply
Physician Practices
Cardinal Health
Others (VA, DOD)
DMS Pharmaceutical Group
Inc.
$40.3 Million Net NERLYNX Revenue in Q1'24
~14% decline in Q1'24 compared to Q1'23
Net Revenue (in $MM)
46.8
40.3
Q1'2023
Q1'2024
Inventory Change ($)
Q1'2023
Q1'2024
-$3.8 mil
-$2.0 mil
~24% decrease Q1'24 compared to Q4'23
Net Revenue (in $MM)
53.2
40.3
Q4'2023
Q1'2024
Inventory Change ($)
Q4'2023
Q1'2024
+$2.1 mil
-$2.0 mil
2,410 Ex-Factory Bottles Were Sold in Q1'24
~15% decline in Q1'24 compared to Q1'23
Bottles
2,849
2,410
Q1'2023
Q1'2024
Inventory Change Bottles
Q1'2023
Q1'2024
-236
-120
~16% decline in Q1'24 compared to Q4'23
Bottles
2,881
2,410
Q4'2023
Q1'2024
Inventory Change Bottles
Q4'2023
Q1'2024
+127
-120
~67% of Patients in Q1'24 Started at a Reduced Dose*
% of Patients Starting at Reduced Dose
76.4%
67.9%
69.5% 71.2%
65.4%
66.7%
64.0% 64.0%
59.4% 61.5%
54.9%
42.4%
37.7% 38.7%
28.0% 30.0% 31.0% 32.8%
19.0%
12.0% 11.0%
2.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 6.0% 7.0%
*Reduced dose defined as fewer than 6 pills per day
Rest of World Partnerships - Timelines
Region
Partner
Regulatory Approvals
Commercial Launches
• 2019 - Ext. Adj. in Australia, Singapore
Australia / SE Asia
•
2020
- Ext. Adj. in Brunei, Malaysia, New Zealand
•
2020 - Singapore
•
2022
- Ext. Adj. in the Philippines; mBC in Singapore
•
2021 - Malaysia, Brunei, New Zealand
• 2023 - mBC in Malaysia
Israel
•
2020
-
Approved in Ext. Adj. and mBC
•
2020
- Launched
Canada
• 2019 - Ext. Adj. approved
•
2020
- Launched
•
2021 - mBC approved
•
2019
-
Ext Adj in Argentina
•
2020
-
Ext. Adj in Chile, Ecuador; mBC in Argentina
•
2020 - Argentina
• 2021 - Ext Adj. and mBC in Peru; mBC in Chile; Ext.
• 2021 - Chile and Peru
Latin America
Adj. in Brazil
•
2022
- Brazil
• 2022 - Ext. Adj. in Mexico; mBC in Ecuador
• Q1 2023 - Mexico and Colombia
• 2023 - mBC in Colombia and Mexico
Europe
•
2019
- Germany, UK, Austria
Greater China
•
2019 - Ext. Adj. EMA and Hong Kong
• 2020 - Sweden, Finland, Scotland, Switzerland, Denmark,
and Hong Kong
Middle East
•
2020
- Ext. Adj. in China, Taiwan
•
2021
- China (added to 2021 NRDL), Taiwan, Greece,
North and West Africa
•
2021
- mBC in Taiwan
Czech Republic, and Luxembourg
South Africa
• 2023 - Ext. Adj. in Morocco, South Africa, and UAE
•
2022
- Ireland and Spain
• Q1 2024 - Ext. Adj. Syria
Turkey
•
2023
- Slovakia
•
Q1 2024 - Morocco
South Korea
•
2021
- Ext. Adj. in S. Korea
•
2022
- Launched
NERLYNX® Extended Adjuvant HER2+ Breast Cancer Market Size
Approximately 28,300 patients (US) with early stage HER2+ breast cancer treated with adjuvant treatment1
Approximately 6,000 patients (US) with HR positive early stage HER2+ breast cancer and no pathological complete response to neoadjuvant treatment (high risk disease)
Approximately 37,000 patients (EU) with early stage HER2+ breast cancer treated with adjuvant treatment1
- Approximately 65-70% of patients have HR positive disease
1Roche epidemiology slides 09/18
Puma Financial Guidance for Q2 and FY 2024
Q2 2024
Full Year 2024
NERLYNX revenue guidance:
$38 - 40 million
$183 - 190 million
NERLYNX royalty guidance:
$2.5 - 3 million
$30 - 34 million
NERLYNX license revenue:
$0 million
$1
- 2 million
Net income (loss):
$(6) - (9) million
$12
- 15 million
Gross to net adjustment:
22 - 23%
21.5 - 22.5%
