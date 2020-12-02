Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Puma Biotechnology, Inc.    PBYI

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(PBYI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. : Prevails Before European Patent Office Board of Appeals in Decision Upholding European Patent (EP 1848414) as Granted

12/02/2020 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has prevailed in final appeal proceedings brought against its licensed European patent EP Patent 1848414, which covers the use of irreversible EGFR inhibitors in treating gefitinib and/or erlotinib resistant cancer and cancer with a T790M EGFR mutation. The European Board of Appeals announced its decision at a hearing on December 1st, rejecting the opposition of EP Patent 1848414 initiated by a Boehringer Ingelheim entity.

The EP Patent 1848414 originally granted in April 2011 covers the use of irreversible EGFR inhibitors in treating gefitinib and/or erlotinib resistant cancer and cancer with a T790M EGFR mutation. On November 28, 2011, an opposition was filed seeking invalidation of the patent. The Opposition Division of the European Patent Office issued a decision on February 4, 2014 revoking some claims but upheld a subset of the granted claims relating to a pharmaceutical composition for use in treating cancer in a subject having a T790M EGFR mutation without any modification. Both parties appealed that decision in 2017. At a final hearing, the Board of Appeals announced its decision, concluding that the opposition was inadmissible and reversing the European Opposition Division decision issued in 2014, thereby upholding the EP Patent 1848414 as originally granted.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:33aPUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Prevails Before European Patent Office Board of Appea..
BU
11/17PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present Neratinib Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer ..
BU
11/06PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
11/05PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
11/05PUMA BIOTECH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announces Interim Results from the Phase II SUMMIT Trial of..
BU
11/05PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other ..
AQ
11/05PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
11/03PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthc..
BU
10/22PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 226 M - -
Net income 2020 -52,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 45,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 476 M 476 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,33 $
Last Close Price 11,97 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan H. Auerbach Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial Officer
Richard Paul Bryce Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Jay M. Moyes Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.36.80%476
MODERNA, INC.620.91%55 799
LONZA GROUP AG56.57%45 596
CELLTRION, INC.87.85%41 539
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.10.82%32 829
SEAGEN INC.55.27%31 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ