Forward-LookingSafe-Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization of NERLYNX® and the potential indications and development of our drug candidates. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, any adverse impact on our business or the global economy and financial markets, generally, from the global

COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors disclosed in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to

time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.