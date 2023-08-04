This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization of NERLYNX® and the potential indications and development of our drug candidates. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, any adverse impact on our business or the global economy and financial markets, generally, from the global
COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors disclosed in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to
time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Puma's Pharmacy and Distributor Network
Hub Services
Specialty Pharmacy Network (SP)
Acaria Health
Accredo
CVS
ONCO 360
Optum /
Patients
Biologics
Diplomat
Sites of Care
Specialty Distributor Network (SD)
Academic Hospitals
McKesson
Community Hospitals
ASD/Oncology Supply
Physician Practices
Cardinal Health
Others (VA, DOD)
DMS Pharmaceutical Group
Inc.
3
$51.6 Million net NERLYNX revenue in Q2'23
~0.6% growth compared to Q2'22
Net Revenue (in $MM)
51.3
51.6
Q2'2022
Q2'2023
Inventory Change ($)
Q2'22
Q2'23
+ $2.7 mil
- $1.5 mil
~10% growth compared to Q1'23
Net Revenue (in $MM)
51.6
46.8
Q1'2023
Q2'2023
Inventory Change ($)
Q1'23
Q2'23
- $3.8 mil
- $1.5 mil
4
3,022 Ex-factory bottles were sold in Q2'23
~6% decline compared to Q2'22
3,200
Bottles
3,022
Q2'2022
Q2'2023
Inventory Change Bottles
Q2'22
Q2'23
179
-89
Includes commercial SP & SD bottles
Change in inventory declined ~100 bottles in Q2'23 vs Q2'22.
~6% growth compared to Q1'23
Bottles
2,849
3,022
Q1'2023
Q2'2023
Inventory Change Bottles
Q1'23
Q2'23
-236
-89
5
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. The Company's lead product is NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib, which is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that blocks signal transduction through the human epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2 and HER4. It is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of the oral version of neratinib, and its advanced drug candidates are directed at the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer and HER2 mutated cancers. Its other products include PB272 (neratinib, intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Its neratinib has clinical application in the treatment of several other cancers as well, including other tumor types that over-express or have a mutation in HER2 or epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, or other solid tumors.