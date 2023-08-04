Puma Biotechnology

Earnings Call

Commercial Update

August 3, 2023

Forward-LookingSafe-Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization of NERLYNX® and the potential indications and development of our drug candidates. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, any adverse impact on our business or the global economy and financial markets, generally, from the global

COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors disclosed in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to

time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Puma's Pharmacy and Distributor Network

Hub Services

Specialty Pharmacy Network (SP)

Acaria Health

Accredo

CVS

ONCO 360

Optum /

Patients

Biologics

Diplomat

Sites of Care

Specialty Distributor Network (SD)

Academic Hospitals

McKesson

Community Hospitals

ASD/Oncology Supply

Physician Practices

Cardinal Health

Others (VA, DOD)

DMS Pharmaceutical Group

Inc.

$51.6 Million net NERLYNX revenue in Q2'23

~0.6% growth compared to Q2'22

Net Revenue (in $MM)

51.3

51.6

Q2'2022

Q2'2023

Inventory Change ($)

Q2'22

Q2'23

+ $2.7 mil

- $1.5 mil

~10% growth compared to Q1'23

Net Revenue (in $MM)

51.6

46.8

Q1'2023

Q2'2023

Inventory Change ($)

Q1'23

Q2'23

- $3.8 mil

- $1.5 mil

3,022 Ex-factory bottles were sold in Q2'23

~6% decline compared to Q2'22

3,200

Bottles

3,022

Q2'2022

Q2'2023

Inventory Change Bottles

Q2'22

Q2'23

179

-89

Includes commercial SP & SD bottles

Change in inventory declined ~100 bottles in Q2'23 vs Q2'22.

~6% growth compared to Q1'23

Bottles

2,849

3,022

Q1'2023

Q2'2023

Inventory Change Bottles

Q1'23

Q2'23

-236

-89

