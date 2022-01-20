Log in
    PBYI   US74587V1070

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(PBYI)
Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

01/20/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on January 18, 2022 the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of an inducement restricted stock unit award covering 11,250 shares of Puma common stock to one new non-executive employee.

The award was granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit award vests over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, January 1, 2022, and one-sixth of the shares underlying the award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The award was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 245 M - -
Net income 2021 -39,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 86,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,60 $
Average target price 7,83 $
Spread / Average Target 201%
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Auerbach Founder
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial Officer
Jay M. Moyes Lead Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Adrian M. Senderowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-14.47%106
MODERNA, INC.-31.46%70 577
LONZA GROUP AG-14.10%53 088
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.84%45 903
SEAGEN INC.-14.26%24 238
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-17.00%20 923