PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.640 USD   -9.89%
05:32pPuma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/05PUMA BIOTECH : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (PBYI) PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY Posts Q1 Revenue $45.7M
MT
Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/11/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on May 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 14,500 shares of Puma common stock to three new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, May 1, 2022, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,59 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -65,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,9 M 81,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 93,5%
Technical analysis trends PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,82 $
Average target price 6,40 $
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Auerbach Founder
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alvin Wong Senior VP-Clinical Science & Pharmacology
Jay M. Moyes Lead Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-40.13%82
MODERNA, INC.-47.90%52 632
LONZA GROUP AG-31.20%39 074
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.98%38 463
SEAGEN INC.-22.07%22 177
CELLTRION, INC.-18.18%17 610