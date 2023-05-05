Advanced search
    PBYI   US74587V1070

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(PBYI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
3.150 USD   +20.69%
05:16pPuma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/04Puma Biotech : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/05/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on May 1, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 22,500 shares of Puma common stock to three new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, May 1, 2023, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

In September 2022, Puma entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of the anti-cancer drug alisertib, a selective, small molecule, orally administered inhibitor of aurora kinase A. Initially, Puma intends to focus the development of alisertib on the treatment of small cell lung cancer and breast cancer.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 231 M - -
Net income 2023 14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,42x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Auerbach Founder
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alvin F. Wong Chief Scientific Officer
Jay M. Moyes Lead Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-38.30%122
MODERNA, INC.-25.21%51 808
LONZA GROUP AG28.18%48 653
SEAGEN INC.54.46%37 220
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%34 215
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.98%25 514
