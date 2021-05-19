Log in
    PBYI   US74587V1070

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(PBYI)
Puma Biotechnology : Announces Publication of Abstracts on Neratinib for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

05/19/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced publication of three abstracts on neratinib for the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021. Puma will present three posters with audio recordings, the corresponding abstracts of which are now live on the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting website. The full posters will be available on the Puma and ASCO websites at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT on June 4, 2021.

Poster Session: Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant

  • Abstract 540: Association between treatment duration and overall survival in early-stage HER2+ breast cancer patients receiving extended adjuvant therapy with neratinib in the ExteNET trial.
    B Moy, M Takahashi, S Ohtani, E Chmielowska, N Yamamoto, B Coudert, F Xu, A Wong, A Chan
  • Abstract 536: Dose escalation for mitigating diarrhea: Ranked tolerability assessment of antidiarrheal regimens in patients receiving neratinib for early-stage breast cancer.
    G Marx, AJ Chien, JA García-Sáenz, A Chan, M Ruiz-Borrego, CH Barcenas, M Thirlwell, M Trudeau, R Bose, D Egle, B Pistilli, J Wasserman, KA Cheong, D Semsek, C Singer, D Hunt, U Khambholja, F Xu, N Shah, A Brufsky

Poster Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

  • Abstract 9068: Neratinib efficacy in a subgroup of patients with EGFR exon 18-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and central nervous system (CNS) involvement: findings from the SUMMIT basket trial.
    JW Goldman, SV Ramírez, A Mahipal, JM Suga, LD Eli, AS Lalani, R Bryce, F Xu, N Shah, F Kabbinavar, V Boni, B Haley

The abstracts are available online at: asco.org/abstracts

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 260 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,17 M - -
Net cash 2021 22,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 410 M 410 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan H. Auerbach Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial Officer
Jay M. Moyes Lead Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Adrian M. Senderowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-0.97%410
MODERNA, INC.52.70%64 056
LONZA GROUP AG-0.98%46 586
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.28.69%44 193
CELLTRION, INC.-24.23%32 941
SEAGEN INC.-15.36%26 900