    PBYI   US74587V1070

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(PBYI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-28 pm EST
3.860 USD   -1.78%
Puma Biotechnology to Participate in a Panel Discussion at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
BU
02/16Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
02/07Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
Puma Biotechnology to Participate in a Panel Discussion at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

02/28/2023 | 04:28pm EST
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will attend Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, which will be held March 6 – 8, 2023 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston. Mr. Auerbach will participate in a Breast and Lung Cancer Panel Discussion on March 7 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the Breast and Lung Cancer Panel Discussion will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/panel8/2250192, and a replay will be available on Puma’s website for 30 days following the presentation at https://www.pumabiotechnology.com/ir_events.html.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

In September 2022, Puma entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of the anti-cancer drug alisertib, a selective, small molecule, orally administered inhibitor of aurora kinase A. Initially, Puma intends to focus the development of alisertib on the treatment of small cell lung cancer and breast cancer.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at https://www.pumabiotechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 219 M - -
Net income 2022 8,30 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Auerbach Founder
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alvin F. Wong Chief Scientific Officer
Jay M. Moyes Lead Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-7.09%182
MODERNA, INC.-23.02%53 419
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%45 042
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.27%38 794
SEAGEN INC.25.57%33 278
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.05%23 586