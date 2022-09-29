Advanced search
    PUMA   CA74588S2029

PUMA EXPLORATION INC.

(PUMA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:43 2022-09-28 pm EDT
0.1750 CAD    0.00%
Puma Exploration Hits Multiple High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Williams Brook

09/29/2022 | 06:01am EDT
RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Every hole intersected gold-bearing quartz veins with some returning additional high-grade intersections such as 14.90 g/t Au over 3.60 m in hole WB22-96 and 10.96 g/t Au over 3.75 m in hole WB22-91. High-grade intersections are typically included within a wider gold intersection such as 2.17 g/t Au over 25.10 m in WB22-96 and 2.00 g/t over 21.95 m in WB22-94 (see Figure 1).

FIGURE 1: High-grade gold drilling intersections and surface grab samples at the Lynx Gold Zone (latest assay results in yellow)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9514a172-2504-4f30-bc24-d1477170ab74

The entire dataset collected from the 10,000 metres program is currently being interpreted and modelized to define the best drilling targets for the upcoming drill program at the Lynx Gold Zone. So far, three (3) areas show high-grade gold mineralization. They are already confirmed as first priority drilling targets to verify the depth extension and the continuity of the mineralization found near the surface (see black circles in Figure 1).

The Lynx Gold zone is open at depth and in all directions. It has only been drilled to a maximum depth of 75 metres vertical. All drilling assays and the gold-bearing structural analysis of the veins and faults will be compiled before resuming drilling to follow up on the highest gold areas confirmed in the 2022 Winter program. An external consultant is currently reviewing all the data, and the Company is awaiting the final report. More information will be provided on drill targets once received.

Multiple quartz veins/veinlets and stockworks were intersected in the drilling, and most were associated with intensive and pervasive limonite alteration. The 3D modelling of the high-potential supergene gold enrichment (limonite alteration) is illustrated in Figure 2. The drilling has confirmed, so far, the supergene gold enrichment over a strike length of 750 metres, 75 metres wide and to a depth of 100 metres and is open in all directions.

FIGURE 2: Lynx Gold Zone supergene gold enrichment 3D model

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f97599e-e4fc-41e8-8b75-00f538430589

Figure 2 also shows the preliminary high-grade gold zones, which show continuity from the surface and are open at depth. These high-grade lineaments are already confirmed as the first priority drilling target for the upcoming drilling program. Table 1 represents selected high-grade gold intersections in the Lynx Gold Zone.

TABLE 1. Highlights of high-grade gold assays in the Lynx Gold Zone

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length* (m)Au (g/t)Metal Factor
WB21-014.006.102.1012.7127
WB21-027.2010.203.008.3325
WB21-0213.7015.802.1028.5260
WB21-0245.6049,453,8546.94181
WB21-0355.9058.102.207.8117
WB21-0526.0028.002.0012.6425
WB21-0646.8049.702.9016.9249
WB21-0916.3018.001.7015.5226
WB21-1228.6032.403.806.9326
WB21-1680.0088.358.355.1143
WB21-17107.00111.654.654.8523
WB22-252.005.003.0034.93105
WB22-2625.5027.101.6014.0622
WB22-3514.9017.502.605.8315
WB22-363.807.003.2022.2871
WB22-3616.4018.001.606.7011
WB22-3926.5029.002.5011.7129
WB22-5811.7012.901.2016.8520
WB22-6040.0040.600.6021.0013
WB22-6632.0034.002.0010.7021
WB22-6666.5068.351.8551.7396
WB22-8858.0058.200.2047.209
WB22-917.0010.753.7510.9614
WB22-9452.8053.550.7519.1014
WB22-9459.2059.800.6014.1912
WB22-9656.9060.503.6014.9054
WB22-10121.4522.000.559.095

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system. The metal factor is calculated from the gold grade multiplied by the length in meters.

2021-2022 DRILLING PROGRAM AT LYNX GOLD ZONE

A total of 113 shallow holes were drilled along the Lynx Gold Zone, which is part of the 7 km long O’Neil Gold Trend (“OGT”) in 2021 and 2022. The NE-SW oriented Lynx Gold Zone was exposed on the surface by stripping over a strike length of 750 metres, and it is still open at both ends. Systematic, close-spaced drilling was undertaken to identify high-grade gold veins and define their spatial attitude. A few stratigraphic holes (1,300 metres) were also completed to intersect the hanging wall sediments, the rhyolite and the footwall volcano-sediments to better define the geological environment that contains the gold mineralization.

All holes hit the gold-bearing hydrothermal/orogenic system characterized by a supergene alteration (limonite, silica, sulphides) and finely disseminated free gold. The drilling program also confirmed that the gold grade from surface sampling is often coincident with drilling grades.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, commented, "Our 2022 10,000 m drilling program at the Lynx Gold Zone was a great success and fulfilled all of our objectives. It confirmed the presence of a large and fertile hydrothermal/orogenic system at shallow depth and its continuity along strike. The program also allowed us to refine our geological model. Some of the drilling was specifically undertaken to better understand the stratigraphy and gain some insights on the characteristics of gold mineralization at the O’Neil Gold Trend. Over the coming weeks, the interpretation of these drilling results, combined with the ongoing surface exploration work on the property, will orient our next exploration program.”

The high-grade gold intersections in holes WB22-94 and WB22-96 are of particular interest as they confirm the extension of an enriched sector of the Lynx Gold Zone. This central sector has now been recognized over an area covering 10,000 square metres. Drilling confirmed that this fertile area contains multiple high-grade gold veins open at depth along a “Gold Enrichment” controlled by the intersection of a NW striking fault cutting the favourable sediment-rhyolite contact. Two (2) more gold enrichment sectors with a similar attitude have also been identified at the Lynx Gold Zone,” added Marcel Robillard.

TABLE 2. Coordinates of reported drill holes in this release

Hole IDEasting
UTM Nad83		Northing
UTM Nad83		Azimuth (N)Angle (-)Length* (m)
WB22-67660 2345 259 1941556570
WB22-68660 2945 259 42315580126
WB22-69660 2115 259 1301704594
WB22-70660 3145 259 38715545114
WB22-71660 2115 259 13117065107
WB22-72660 3265 259 3591554589
WB22-73660 3365 259 40215545134
WB22-74660 2105 259 12920045117
WB22-75660 3355 259 4021556526
WB22-76660 2725 259 39915565116
WB22-77660 2575 259 43515565108
WB22-78660 2175 259 1388045107
WB22-79660 2535 259 39015565111
WB22-80660 2375 259 38315565150
WB22-81660 2175 259 13711045106
WB22-82660 2535 259 2001556563
WB22-83660 3085 259 42815545119
WB22-84660 2505 259 2681554591
WB22-85660 2885 259 47715545149
WB22-86660 2845 259 3261554581
WB22-87660 2685 259 22115545112
WB22-88660 2835 259 32715565112
WB22-89660 2685 259 22215565123
WB22-90660 2805 259 19315545104
WB22-91660 2815 259 38115545110
WB22-92660 2195 259 1801554599
WB22-93660 2965 259 34415545104
WB22-94660 2265 259 35315565147
WB22-95660 2965 259 3441556565
WB22-96660 2265 259 35415580116
WB22-97660 3115 259 3071554582
WB22-98660 2265 259 35215545103
WB22-99660 3785 259 5791554597
WB22-100660 3105 259 3081556574
WB22-101660 3785 259 5801556556
WB22-102660 3395 259 3321554573
WB22-103660 3975 259 5371554591
WB22-104660 3395 259 3321556574
WB22-105660 3975 259 5381556586
WB22-106660 2875 259 2921554569
WB22-107660 4135 259 58915545109
WB22-108660 3765 259 3792004582
WB22-109660 4125 259 5891556583
WB22-110660 3515 259 4861556554
WB22-111660 3795 259 4931554567
WB22-112660 3625 259 4282354577
WB22-113660 4495 259 63515545103

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

TABLE 3. Additional significant assay results in this release

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length* (m)Au (g/t)
WB22-704.354.700.350.59
WB22-7111.8012.700.902.57
WB22-7230.2530.900.651.93
WB22-754.005.801.800.92
incl.4.404.850.452.43
WB22-7747.7564.0016.250.15
incl.58.2064.005.800.34
incl.58.2058.600.402.69
WB22-7929.6032.753.151.11
incl.29.6030.150.551.77
incl.32.4532.750.305.19
WB22-8236.4037.300.900.32
WB22-839.9510.400.450.14
and93.3093.800.500.72
and107.80111.904.100.60
incl.108.80111.102.300.91
incl.110.60111.100.501.70
WB22-8484.8085.400.602.18
WB22-85131.50132.501.000.47
WB22-8617.5019.001.502.30
and31.9532.200.250.43
and47.7048.701.000.27
and59.0060.001.000.42
WB22-8714.5015.701.200.72
incl.14.5014.800.302.72
WB22-8813.6014.200.601.26
and50.7059.909.201.20
incl.57.2059.902.704.00
incl.58.0058.200.2047.20
WB22-905.6011.706.101.28
and5.606.751.154.22
and10.8011.700.903.25
WB22-916.5512.005.457.60
incl.7.0010.753.7510.96
incl.7.008.651.6523.24
 and36.5537.250.700.16
WB22-9215.0015.500.500.20
incl.61.4562.501.052.87
incl.62.0562.500.456.15
WB22-9333.9550.0016.050.47
incl.33.9536.752.801.25
and45.7046.701.003.06
WB22-9452.8081.7028.901.52
incl.52.8074.7521.952.00
incl.52.8070.3017.502.47
incl.52.8053.550.7519.10
and59.2059.800.6014.19
and63.2064.901.707.30
and69.2570.301.057.07
and72.9073.400.501.02
WB22-9527.4029.001.601.08
WB22-9656.9082.0025.102.17
incl.56.9066.009.105.94
incl.56.9060.503.6014.90
WB22-9716.7017.701.002.39
WB22-9846.9047.100.201.53
WB22-9919.0019.200.200.46
WB22-10121.4522.000.559.09
WB22-10311.4512.200.751.77
WB22-1065.006.001.002.82
WB22-10721.1521.900.750.40
and42.5542.850.300.85
WB22-10970.5071.551.053.71
WB22-1106.4017.2010.800.53
and14.6017.202.601.13
WB22-1133.704.000.302.41

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT AND THE LYNX GOLD ZONE

The Williams Brook Gold Project is comprised of 4 claim blocks covering more than 40,000 ha in an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure in place (Figure 3).

FIGURE 3: The Williams Brook Gold Project main zones

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/668f2d72-5021-415f-893a-6498944e43e2

The Lynx Gold Zone is interpreted to be a mineralized felsic dome within a large epithermal/orogenic gold system part of the Appalachian Orogeny. The high-grade gold mineralization is characterized by finely disseminated gold in quartz (veins, veinlets, stockworks, breccias) affected by pervasive supergene alteration. The stratigraphy of the dome is well defined and typical: fine laminated turbidite-type sedimentary unit, rhyolite breccia with sedimentary fragments, massive rhyolite unit and sedimentary and volcano-clastic units. The contact between the sediment and the rhyolite allowed for the movement of gold-bearing fluids and is characterized by highly silicified iron oxide carbonates and intense sericite alteration. The Lynx Gold Zone was discovered in 2020 by high-grade surface samples and later recognized at depth in 2021 by hole WB21-02 that intersected 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m from surface, including two high-grade gold veins with 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m.

QUALIFIED PERSON
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES
Drill core samples are bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample is crushed and pulped before being fire assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to standards, blanks, and duplicates.

All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with a gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Primary Logo

FIGURE 1: High-grade gold drilling intersections and surface grab samples at the Lynx Gold Zone

High-grade gold drilling intersections and surface grab samples at the Lynx Gold Zone (latest assay results in yellow)
FIGURE 2: Lynx Gold Zone supergene gold enrichment 3D model

Lynx Gold Zone supergene gold enrichment 3D model
FIGURE 3: The Williams Brook Gold Project main zones

The Williams Brook Gold Project main zones

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,04 M -1,49 M -1,49 M
Net cash 2022 5,16 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Marcel Robillard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ginette Gosselin Brisson Chief Financial Officer
Réjean Gosselin Executive Chairman
Richard Andre Thibault Independent Director
Michel Fontaine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA EXPLORATION INC.-58.33%15
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.51%122 294
RIO TINTO PLC-0.78%86 814
GLENCORE PLC28.22%66 591
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)71.46%43 978
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.53%35 626