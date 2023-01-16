Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Puma Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUMA   CA74588S2029

PUMA EXPLORATION INC.

(PUMA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:36:16 2023-01-16 am EST
0.2100 CAD   -4.55%
10:05aPuma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
NE
2022Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone
GL
2022Puma Exploration Inc. Samples More High-Grade Gold At the Jaguar Gold Zone
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

01/16/2023 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rimouski, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #408 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

“We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly,” said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

Mia Boiridy
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
250-575-3305
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com
www.explorationpuma.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about PUMA EXPLORATION INC.
10:05aPuma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Confe..
NE
2022Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone
GL
2022Puma Exploration Inc. Samples More High-Grade Gold At the Jaguar Gold Zone
CI
2022Windfall Geotek Inc. Announces Conducts Large Scale Ai Targeting Project of Puma Explor..
CI
2022Puma Exploration Edging Up as Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study at Williams Brook G..
MT
2022Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery Fr..
AQ
2022Puma Exploration Inc. Launches A Significant Metallurgical Study At Its Williams Brook ..
CI
2022Puma Exploration Inc. - Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt
AQ
2022Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt
NE
2022Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery - Trenching Returns 60.10 and 25.20 g/t A..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,04 M -1,52 M -1,52 M
Net cash 2022 5,16 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart PUMA EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Puma Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marcel Robillard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ginette Gosselin Brisson Chief Financial Officer
Réjean Gosselin Executive Chairman
Richard Andre Thibault Independent Director
Michel Fontaine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA EXPLORATION INC.4.76%20
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.79%174 851
RIO TINTO PLC7.26%126 319
GLENCORE PLC1.09%86 053
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.24%52 869
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)16.07%49 212